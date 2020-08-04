GEORGETOWN — As agricultural land turns into subdivisions, and the cost of doing business continues to increase, farmers of smaller operations like Dale Mann are pondering the future.
“It’s a good life, and I hate to see it disappear,” said Mann, who farms about 50 acres of land off Henriott Road in Georgetown, where he also resides.
As he put it, Mann has been “running these hills” since he was just 5 years old. His land has been a part of his family for decades, and he’s attempting to continue on the traditions of his late father, Charles, and other small farmers.
But when asked what farming will look like in Floyd County in 20 years, Mann said he has his doubts.
“There won’t be any in Floyd County,” Mann said. “It’s all moving to Harrison and Perry and Crawford” counties.
Floyd County is growing, and with it comes the housing. New subdivisions and developments are popping up in areas of the county that were once primarily farm land. As property becomes more valuable, farming becomes less feasible for the up-and-coming generations.
“To keep within some type of budget, you really have to squeeze hard,” Mann said. “A small guy like me, you’ve got to learn to fix your own stuff. You’ve got to be pretty versatile. You can’t afford to get things fixed.”
And Mann practices what he preaches. Inside his barn is a tractor he drove as a kid that he’s kept in good enough condition to continue to use on his farm.
Mann, who will turn 69 later this month, retired from Ford Motor Company and now dedicates his time to farming. He has 26-head of cattle at his P&D Farm and Fab beef operation. He said depending on farming alone to get by just isn’t logical anymore for smaller operations.
“You have to have enough income from somewhere else to do it,” Mann said. “My goal is to make enough to pay the taxes and the insurance on this place with the cattle I sell. If I do that, then I’m doing good.”
He sells directly to customers, but with COVID-19 affecting nearly all walks of life, Mann said his main difficulty lately is finding a local operation to butcher cattle. He’s said he’s looking at a six-month wait, which is expensive for a beef farmer.
“Whatever you make, you’re going to put out in feed,” Mann said.
But despite the challenges, he loves farming. Mann said it gives him something to look forward to each day.
As soon as Mann steps out of his garage and walks toward his barn, his cows begin voicing their demands for food. Several meet him in the barn without much beckoning from Mann. Inside, a barn cat watches the sizable creatures enjoy their meal.
Eying the scene from a shelf high above the action are two goats that Mann emphasizes are not his. He said the mother appeared one day, and the baby followed. He tried to track down their owners, but without any luck. So now, they enjoy some free food and shade.
“That’s what people don’t understand about farmers — we are the ones who feed everything,” Mann said.
In a pasture a few hundred feet away from the barn, Mann pulls up to check on another group of cattle. Like Santa Claus hauling his bag of toys, Mann is also met eagerly by the cows as he slings a huge sack of popcorn over his shoulder and heads toward the fence.
Mann said the cows love popcorn, and it didn’t take long to prove that assertion. Within just a few minutes, enough popcorn to serve an entire theater of movie-watchers is consumed by the cows.
“People think cows are dumb, but they’re actually really smart,” Mann said.
The animal hasn’t changed, but the area has, according to Mann.
“When I was a kid, I could ride my bicycle to the ball park and play Little League. I could ride a horse down the road. You always knew your neighbor. You could go hunting everywhere,” he said.
A sticker on the back of his truck speaks to the root cause of Mann’s passion for farming. It reads “No farms, no food.”
He hopes the small farmer can survive, and that Floyd County will appreciate its farmers before it’s too late.
“There aren’t many of us left,” he said.
