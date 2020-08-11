SOUTHERN INDIANA — A virtual market is supporting local farmers while taking products to Kentuckiana residents’ doors.
Market Wagon, a delivery service that launched in Indianapolis in 2017, recently expanded to the Louisville area with a fulfillment center at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds in New Albany. The business allows customers in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area to order items online, and local farmers and vendors take their products to the fairground each Thursday for delivery.
From farm-fresh eggs to locally raised meat, customers can choose products from a variety of local vendors in Indiana and Kentucky to be delivered in one package. Market Wagon delivers within a radius of about one hour in North-Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
“We have prepared foods, we have farm-fresh foods — everything from milk, eggs all the way to fresh produce and fresh baked breads and everything in between,” Market Wagon co-founder and CEO Nick Carter said. “You can place one order from dozens of different farms, so you can get all the different things to fill out an entire grocery order that is delivered to you.”
Carter said Market Wagon already had intended to add hubs in Kentuckiana and other areas, but when COVID-19 hit, the company expedited the plans. The business began the process of opening the Kentuckiana hub in early April, and the market was live by mid-May.
“When the pandemic hit, we realized the farmers we were serving were particularly hard hit, because farmers markets were closed down, and many of them depend on sales to restaurants,” Carter said. “Even some schools and private universities sustain some of the small, local farmers. We really got motivated to open as many new hubs as possible, and Louisville was always in our long-range plan.”
Carter said they also realized that county fairs were being cancelled due to the pandemic, so the company reached out to the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds to inquire about renting the facility, which helps the fairground make some revenue despite event cancellations.
“Otherwise it’s an event facility, which now, of course, is dead — no one is doing events, but we were able to take the facility, put it to use to help the farmers in the area, which is exactly what the county fair is designed to do, and keep the county fair board generating some revenue,” he said. “It’s just an all-around phenomenal partnership.”
The opening of Market Wagon’s Kentuckiana hub was the company’s biggest launch ever, Carter said.
“I think part of that’s due to the pandemic and the environment we’re in now, but Louisville, on day one or week one, had more orders to fulfill than any of our other new hubs we launched, and we launched six prior to Louisville,” he said. “It came out of the gate just gangbusters just because the demand for this was pretty high.”
Loftus Farms in Georgetown is one of the local vendors involved with Market Wagon. Jacob Loftus, who owns the family farm with his wife, Brittany, said they began selling through the delivery service a few weeks ago.
Market Wagon has helped the family sell extra produce from the organic section of the farm, Loftus said, and they plan to add additional products in upcoming weeks. They sell fresh produce such as squash and zucchini.
“We had so much waste, and with some products, we have a lot of extras,” he said. “We can list that on [the website], you can list whatever quantity you have for that week and people can buy it.”
The online delivery service is also less time-consuming than a traditional farmers market, Loftus said.
“[A farmers market]] takes a lot of time — you’ve got to go there and set up for hours, and time is precious as a farmer, so I like that you can just bring your stuff here, drop it off and they can deliver it for you,” he said. “You kind of name your price, so that’s another good thing.”
Naked Greens, a farm run by first-generation Louisville farmer Robert Ball, sells organic produce on Market Wagon. He just started farming this year, and he has been using social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Nextdoor to sell his produce.
“My intention was to sell to a lot of restaurants this year, but since they’ve kind of been on a limited budget this year, [Market Wagon] was kind of a good alternative for me to make some sales,” he said.
Carter is a farmer himself — he grew up on a family farm that faced many financial challenges, and it was not feasible for him to make a living as a farmer, he said. So he left when he was 18 to seek a career elsewhere.
Some of the biggest challenges for small farms include the national focus on consolidation and centralization in farming, Carter said.
“It’s a hard thing for any multi-generational business like that, and farming is definitely one of those,” he said. “I’m 37 now, so I spent a career in technology, and I ended up kind of realizing as I got older that I was going to be able to use these tech startup skills to really make an impact for farmers — not just for our family farm, but for anyone in agriculture.”
Market Wagon has 11 hubs in the Midwest, and the company plans to have 18 by the end of August, according to Carter. In two years, the goal is to have 50 hubs across the country.
E-commerce is here to stay, Carter said, and he wants to help farmers ramp up their sales while helping out with the logistics.
“What we are here to do is take a lot of that heavy lifting and make this way more doable for family farms and kind of be an equalizer,” he said. “We handle everything from the website, the technology needs, to delivery.”
He hopes that when his own son turns 18, farming will be a viable profession for him, Carter said.
“The average age of a farmer is going up by about a year every year,” he said. “That’s not a good stat. And that’s not just unique to the Midwest, it’s not just unique to Indiana. To me, it’s about carrying out our mission across the country. As a company, we have a mission statement — it’s our mission to allow food producers to thrive in their local markets.”
To browse Market Wagon, go to https://marketwagon.com/networks.
