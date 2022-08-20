CHARLESTOWN — Similar to this year, the summer of 1954 was a scorcher.
Alan McCoy’s parents headed to the state fair with some close friends. McCoy’s mother was pregnant with him that summer, and as the story goes, she was overcome by the heat at the fairgrounds and passed out into a pig pen.
“I think I was just destined to be a farmer because of that,” a grinning McCoy said on his back porch overlooking his farmland near Charlestown.
Farming runs deep in the McCoy family. He’s a fourth-generation farmer making a living off of the same land his parents, grandparents and great-grandparents managed dating back to 1875.
“I was just born into farming. I guess that’s all I ever dreamed about since I was a little kid pushing toy tractors around underneath the tree,” he said.
It was originally a 125-acre farm connected to his mother’s side of the family. When McCoy, 67, was growing up, the farm included a small dairy operation to go along with livestock like turkeys, sheep and chickens.
While McCoy’s youth was in many ways defined by farming, he concedes his older sisters had it tougher when they were children.
“They had to do a lot more than I had to do,” he said. “About the time I got old enough to help milk they sold the cows and my dad went to work and got a public job to have insurance,” McCoy said.
In addition to farming, McCoy’s father worked for a local farmers co-op for several years. One night, he suffered a stroke. A strong, healthy man lost his ability to work. At the age of 26, McCoy had to step up.
“It was just a terrible thing to happen and that kind of threw me into farming as far as running the full show,” McCoy said.
He had been farming for his brother-in-law before taking over the family farm. That experience introduced McCoy to larger equipment, which has become a staple of his operation.
“It’s just progressed. It was just God’s plan for me to do this,” he said.
McCoy credits his family for the amicable transition. His sisters supported him in purchasing the farm from his mother, which McCoy said doesn’t always happen with families when changes occur.
His wife, Becky, is also a big part of the operation, McCoy said.
Corn, soybeans and wheat are the typical crops McCoy grows on his farm. This McCoy decided not to plant corn, as he has about 830 acres of soybeans to manage. Including hay, the farm encompasses about 1,100 acres.
McCoy said farming is like a disease, and his addiction is to big equipment needed to maintain such a large operation. But farming is expensive, and despite McCoy’s success, he knows the markets could one day turn and force him to make some tough decisions.
Along with the expenses of keeping equipment up-to-date and planting crops, there’s the rising costs of fuel coupled with regulations that are hurting farmers, McCoy said.
There could come a time when prices at market drop and McCoy can’t stay in business due to the expenses that come along with growing crops.
“It’s kind of scary but I just keep striving for more efficiency and try to do the best job possible,” he said.
McCoy was recognized with the Heritage Farmer award this year by the Clark County Farmers Appreciation committee. He said while there are people who still don’t seem to know where their food comes from, the public does seem to be more conscious of the importance of farmers.
He has no plans to stop, as he still enjoys his work. When he does decide it’s time to step aside, McCoy’s family wants the farm to remain agricultural land in the future. His two daughters have an interest in farming and are already involved in the work with their own operations.
McCoy said he gets asked how long he’ll stay in the business, and how can he continue to farm with agricultural costs rising sharply.
“I tell them we’ll keep doing this until we can’t afford to do it anymore,” McCoy said. “We’re getting by and making it work. I’ve been successful at it. Agriculture has been good to me.”
