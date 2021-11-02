NEW ALBANY — Throughout history, ‘the Forgotten War’ has become an alternative moniker for the Korean War, but for 92-year-old veteran Michael “Henry” Fink, that has not been the case.
“You can’t forget,” Fink said, though his niece Sharon Fink said he wished he could have at some point after returning home from the war.
Fink was among the over 1.5 million men that were drafted into the military between 1950 and 1953 to serve in the Korean War. In 1951, Fink set sail with the U.S. Army for Korea.
With 70 years between Fink and the war, he keeps binders and photo albums full of documents, photographs and newspaper clippings filling in the details of his life and time at war.
Born on July 19, 1929 in Louisville to Mike and Ethel, Fink grew up in Elizabeth with his brother Vance, who is seven years younger. Three years after graduating high school, Fink’s draft number was called, and he left Elizabeth for Fort Riley, Kansas., where he did basic training.
At Autumn Woods Health Campus where he resides now, Fink opened one of his binders and pointed at himself in his youth on the frontlines in Korea, peeking over the top of a hill, holding his gun.
“I was just lucky that I didn’t get hit on top that hill,” Fink said.
Sporting his Purple Heart of the Korean War hat, Fink shared the story of the battle that led to him receiving the medal.
Fink was leading his squad at Heartbreak Ridge, a hill in Korea that the opposing sides of the war fought to control, ultimately leading to the death of almost 30,000 people. Fink’s squad was charged with bringing back the dead and wounded.
“I heard something, and I squatted and the man right behind me got it right there,” Fink said, gesturing between his eyes. “Then I picked up one end of the stretcher and helped carry him about a mile back towards where he get on a ambulance."
When they got back to the ambulance, Fink realized that his own blood was covering the side of his body.
“I didn’t realize that I had been hit that hard so I got on the ambulance too and went back,” Fink said. He would learn that there were shrapnels of steel lodged into his hand, knee and chest.
Fink remembered getting into an argument about his arm, because Army officials were telling him to go back to the frontline. He told them he could not work his rifle because of his hand wound, so they decided to take x-rays and ended up removing most of the shrapnel.
Eventually Fink was transported to a Japanese hospital by helicopter, where he spent the next few months recovering before catching a ship ride back to Indiana.
Fink was officially separated from the military on Jan. 5, 1953.
Immediately upon returning home, Sharon Fink said that her uncle Henry just wanted to forget about the war. Taking advantage of the GI Bill, Fink enrolled himself in college classes for free and began working towards a business degree.
Though he never graduated from college, Fink was still able to successfully run a business for many years in New Albany. In 1966, he opened Fink’s Motorcycle Parts and Accessories at an old gas station on Main Street.
The passion for motorcycling started when Fink bought his first Harley Davidson soon after returning home. A photograph of the bike, blown up to 8 inches by 11 inches, takes up an entire sleeve in one of Fink’s binders.
Initially, Fink tried to partner with the owner of an existing motorcycle shop, but it did not take him too long to decide to sell back his half of shares and start his own store.
Fink recalled how customers in need of motorcycle parts did not really like the other owner, recalling how the owner would go searching for a part when a customer would come in looking for something specific.
“The parts that he’d get wouldn’t be no good, because he done put the bad parts back,” Fink said.
After selling back his part of the business, Fink began buying his own parts to sell, and eventually partnered with Kawasaki. Sharon Fink said that his shop was the first Kawasaki dealership in Southern Indiana.
“A Kawasaki man was running around [all over] trying to get somebody to sell his motorcycles,” Fink said. “Well, I took him on.”
Fink spent years being involved with Kawasaki, traveling to Japan and other countries on business. He recalled even visiting Rome for the company and seeing the Pope.
The shop closed in 2015, though in the last nine years it was run by his niece, Sharon Fink.
“When I got to where I couldn’t stand up and take care of customers, I let her have it,” Fink said.
Years earlier, Fink had applied the same train of thought to his motorcycle riding. He rode until he was 75-years-old when he said he was just no longer as quick as he needed to be.
Having handed off the shop to his niece, Fink said he felt lost. Sharon Fink explained how so many years of her uncle’s life revolved around the store.
“He had come to the store everyday...unless he was on the road for the store. It was tough because it was hard for him to let go,” Sharon Fink said, “Motorcycling had sort of been kind of a hobby that turned into a life.”
In an effort to feel less lost, Fink opened up booths at local peddler’s malls, selling some of the same things from the motorcycle store, patriotic items, pins and pictures among other things. Sharon Fink said that he was just breaking even but the experience served him well.
Though Fink does not keep in touch with anyone he met in Korea, he said that he would take any opportunity to go to a Korean War reunion, because he was always learning about other veterans’ experiences. He said that the conversations made him realize that a lot of other veterans had it worse off than he did.
Fink still thinks about his squad at Heartbreak Ridge, specifically the man that died behind him that day. He doesn't remember the man's name, but wished he knew something about him so that he could have found the family once he got back from Korea.
“If I would’ve gotten his home address I would have went and visited his family,” Fink said.
Fink spends his time now at a senior living facility, roaming the halls on his motorized scooter.
Recently a photo dedicated to Fink’s time at war was added to the veteran wall at the facility. The life enrichment director for the health campus, Bobbie Jo Adams, said that Fink likes to point out his name on the wall to those walking by.
Fink will be recognized at the facility for Veterans Day later in the month.
