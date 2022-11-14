CLARK COUNTY — When local veteran Jack Wayne reflects on his military service, he looks back with pride.
Wayne, a Starlight resident, is a U.S. Army veteran who served for 14 months in Vietnam. For years, he has been a member of the American Legion Wilbur M. Ruby Post 204 in Sellersburg as a member of the honor guard.
He has lived in Southern Indiana his whole life. He grew up in Hamburg, Indiana in Clark County. He graduated from Our Lady of Providence High School and attended college at Bellarmine on a basketball scholarship.
After college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army at age 21.
“At that time, if you were a male and you did not have a deferment, you could expect to get a letter from the Selective Service,” Wayne said.
Wayne emphasized that it wasn’t a popular war, and “nobody was eager to get into that fight.”
“It wasn’t anything like World War II, or at least how I’ve seen World War II depicted...” he said. “There wasn’t anything grand about it. There wasn’t anything to be celebrated about it.”
He began his service July 8, 1968, “one of those dates you don’t forget,” he said. From there, he went to Fort Knox for basic training.
“Basic is just what it sounded like,” he said. “You learned how to march. You learned how to shoot a rifle, and to qualify you had to shoot it at a proficiency level to be accepted and learn things about like first aid, how to dress, how to keep your foot locker and all the basic stuff.”
Basic training lasted eight weeks, and from there, he was given an assignment for advanced individual training. He then attended artillery school in Oklahoma for nine weeks.
After 11 or 12 days of leave, Wayne was sent to Vietnam. For most draftees, that was the highest amount of training they received before going into a hostile fire situation, he said.
He served in the 7th Battalion 15th Field Artillery, which was attached to the 1st Field Force. He was in the Central Highlands area of Vietnam, near the South China Sea.
Wayne was among those who operated an eight-inch self-propelled howitzer, a big gun that shot a 200-pound projectile. His unit provided artillery support to other units wherever they were needed, and they were constantly on the move.
“It was our gun, and it was our crew — there was anywhere from eight to 10 who were on it,” he said. “It was kind of funny, because even within the confines of our own battery, we knew the guys on the other gun, but we pretty much stayed with ours, even though the gun pits in any one location might be 100-feet apart.”
In 1969, he was surprised to be told by his commander that he would be escorting the body of Sgt. Raymond Baumgarner, a soldier who died in Vietnam, to Southern Indiana. He didn’t recognize the name, and at first, he thought it was a mistake. However, he was told to pack his things and “get moving.”
Upon landing in the United States, Wayne learned from his mother that Baumgarner was the husband of a local woman he knew from school. Although he was actually from North Carolina, Baumgarner’s body was brought back to the Louisville area where his wife lived.
He learned that Baumgarner died a “hero’s death” after he was killed in a Medivac in an ambush, he said.
Wayne recalled his father’s reaction as he landed with Baumgarner’s casket at the airport in Louisville.
“I looked up, and it was my dad, and he was at that chain link fence” he said. “You could see that he was emotional. I guess he was thinking, that could be my son. I’d never seen that kind of look on my father’s face, but I never doubted from that moment forward that he loved me.”
Baumgarner was buried in Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville. Years later, Wayne attempted to get the soldier’s remains back to North Carolina, but he ran into a roadblock.
Wayne returned to Vietnam to complete his service, and he came home to Southern Indiana in February of 1970. It was a difficult time — it was cold and bleak during the winter when he returned.
“I struggled, because I had been over there long enough, I’d been engaged in what I was doing long enough, I knew where I fit in,” he said. “I knew my butt sat in that gunner seat just fine, and I knew what to do. I knew what my place was in the small group of people that I was in, comfortable with who I was, comfortable in my skin over there, and I didn’t need to be shown anything at that point.”
When he came home, “it was not pretty” when it came to attitudes toward those who served in Vietnam, Wayne said.
“I dare you to talk to anyone who said he was in Vietnam and came home and did not experience negativity, sometimes hostility from the people back home,” he said.
Although he was back home, he initially felt he was “among strangers,” he said.
Wayne’s mother helped him “keep things together.” A few months after he came home, he used the money he had saved during his service and bought an MG sports car. He joined a friend who had also gotten out of military service, and for about six to eight months, they went on a cross-country trip throughout the United States, as well as parts of Canada and Mexico.
After that, he got a job at the Phillip Morris tobacco manufacturer in Louisville, and over the years, he advanced through the ranks to middle management before retiring at age 51. He met his wife at the company, and they have four kids.
Years ago, Wayne attended the funeral of a neighbor where the local American Legion post was performing military honors, and one of the members encouraged him to help out with the honor guard and color guard.
“The more I thought about it, I thought, that’s the way to give back,” he said. “The way I figure right now, I’m right at 1,000 funerals — a little more or a little less — that I’ve done, and I’m proud of that.”
He has felt at home with the local American Legion post, and in addition to serving on the honor guard, he is the post’s financial officer.
“These are my people down here,” he said. “We have good leadership. It’s a welcoming place, and if there’s a veteran out there that’s searching for a connection to a service club like ours, he won’t find a better one than here.”
Wayne said when he volunteers with the American Legion at funerals, they are met with appreciation from families.
“I don’t enjoy seeing someone cry, but when they play ‘Taps’ at a funeral for a veteran, there will be wet eyes,” he said. “People connect with that. My job now — and has been for some time — has been that I get to help fold the flag and present the flag, so I get to look right into the eyes of the widow or the son or the daughter or the parent sometimes.”
