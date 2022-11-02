JEFFERSONVILLE — Tom Bartle protected and transported presidents while serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, and he’s still instructing the art of both defense and offense.
On Tuesday afternoon, Bartle eyed the moves of Jeffersonville High School wrestlers inside the practice facility at his alma mater. He’s one of multiple veterans who serve as assistant coaches for the team, as JHS has a close relationship with the military.
“Wrestling and the military go hand-in-hand,” Bartle said.
His five-year tour with the Marines took him to seven countries. A member of the revered Marine Helicopter Squadron One, or HMX-1, Bartle was part of the unit that protected former presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush when they traveled via Marine One helicopters.
“It was second to none. I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Bartle said of his experience.
The military helped prepare him for his professional life while also giving him the opportunity to see places he likely would have never visited had it not been for his time in the Marines.
Bartle and his son, Hayden, are the only father-son Red Devils to have won sectional wrestling titles. And wrestling, Bartle said, prepared him for his military service.
The discipline required to be a grappler is also needed to be a Marine, he said.
While Bartle’s story is unique, a connection between the JHS wrestling team and the military is common. Between the wrestling team and his strength and conditioning class, head coach Danny Struck said he’s taught about 100 students over the past 21 years who went on to join the military.
They’ve served all over the world, and they learned the benefits of hard work, dedication and physical fitness on the wrestling mats at JHS.
Struck — who was denied military enrollment due to physical injuries — said those former wrestlers and conditioning students often stop by the school or call to tell him about their service.
He said they often mention how much their time in the programs prepared them to serve their country. In fact, many have told him that wrestling practices were harder, and that the training did more than just make them physically sound — it helped save their lives while on the battlefield.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Struck said. “They’re my heroes.”
The links between the military and wrestling are strong. Being a part of the All-Marine Wrestling Team is pretty much the same as being an Olympian, Struck said. Marines are also regularly present at wrestling tournaments, cheering on youth grapplers and even handing out trophies to winners.
“Our kids are accustomed to growing up and seeing and shaking hands with Marines from a very early age,” Struck said.
Evan Myers is an assistant with the team. He grew up in Greenfield where he wrestled in high school. From there, he decided to join the Army National Guard.
“I was there because I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself,” Myers said.
He was used to rigorous practices and conditioning from wrestling, and he added the sport also helped him with hand-to-hand combat drills in the military. Like Bartle, Myers said there are numerous ways that wrestling relates to military service.
Training to be a soldier requires great willpower, and that’s also required to be a successful wrestler, he said.
“The common denominator is great wrestlers have an uncanny ability to keep pushing when most people would give up,” Myers said.
Military recruiters are also appreciative of the JHS wrestling team. Struck said the Army purchased the program a mat, worth more than $10,000, as a token of appreciation for how many JHS wrestling alumni have signed up for service.
As Veterans Day approaches, coaches said the team recognizes the importance of those who serve.
“We honor the service of our veterans and we always recognize that freedom comes at a cost,” Myers said.
Asked why he’s guided many of his former wrestlers and students toward military service, Struck said the most important part of his job is making sure kids have a future. Some may choose the college route, for others, joining the military is a good choice, he said.
“I just want them to know that this can be an option for them,” Struck said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.