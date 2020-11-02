NEW ALBANY — Decades after completing his own military service, Vietnam veteran Jim Dexter says it is his honor and duty to serve fellow veterans in the Southern Indiana community.
Dexter, 71, has served as post commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Hobart Beach Post 1693 in New Albany for about 17 years. From 1968 to 1970, he served as a U.S. Marine.
Every year, Dexter leads Veterans Day and Memorial Day services at Veterans Plaza in New Albany, and he organizes military funerals on a weekly basis. During the holidays, he is also involved in the veteran’s organizations efforts to serve those in need, particularly veterans and their families.
His position at the VFW Post 1693 is entirely volunteer-based, he said, and he typically spends anywhere from six to 10 hours a day at the post, which is at 1919 Grant Line Road. In addition to leading the VFW post, he is an officer at the American Legion Bonnie Sloan Post 28 in New Albany.
“We’re a group that takes care of each other, and that’s what the VFW and the American Legion is all about,” Dexter said.
Korean War veteran Tom Talbott, who serves as senior vice commander and honor guard commander at the post, said Dexter is there for “anything any veteran needs.”
“We all stick together…,” Talbott said. “He’s really doing a fantastic job. He doesn’t meet a stranger, really.”
SERVICE IN VIETNAM
Dexter served three years in the Marines, including 11 months in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He said he decided to join the Marines at age 18 rather than be drafted into the Army, and he began in March of 1968 after graduating mid-term from New Albany High School that February.
He went to boot camp in San Diego, and he was assigned to serve as a general court martial reporter. He was stationed in Red Beach, a military base area near Da Nang in Vietnam, where he was attached to the Marine Corp. Force Logistics Command.
"I luckily never went out in the jungle, so I wasn’t necessarily a 'grunt' as they call them,” he said. "Now, some of my buddies were there who went over the same time I did, and some came home, and some didn’t, unfortunately.”
Dexter said he wasn’t "too much in harm’s way” in his duties while serving in Vietnam, but there were a few close calls, including attacks on “hooches,” or living quarters.
"The hooch next to mine was completely blown away by a mortar attack, and a lot of the shrapnel, metal came through our hooch at that time,” he said. "Luckily no one was in [either building] but we did have a bunker right next to it we could go in — we dove in the bunker several times because of mortar attacks.”
Dexter is among the Vietnam veterans affected by Agent Orange, a herbicide used by the U.S. military in Vietnam that later caused serious health issues.
He has ischemic heart disease, a condition associated with Agent Orange exposure, and he had open heart surgery in 2014, including a four-way bypass and mechanic heart valve.
About a decade ago, he lost friend and fellow Vietnam War veteran Michael Deich to issues related to Agent Orange exposure. Deich suffered from both lung cancer and diabetes.
“[Agent Orange] caused a lot of underlying problems — it’s taken a lot of lives that it shouldn’t have, but it’s something unforeseen that I guess the whole nation didn’t know anything about until people started getting sick and wondering why,” Dexter said.
Deich and Dexter both graduated from NAHS at the same time, and they joined the Marines and trained together before going different directions. Deich served in the infantry division, and he left Vietnam after he was injured in service.
Dexter feels that everyone would benefit from a year or two or military service. The experience helped him grow up, he said, and he believes that problems the country is facing today would not “be of the magnitude they are today” if more people served in the military.
“A lot of young men in that day and age were drafted or joined the military at an early age — ages 17, 18 or 19 — and they would get away from their family and be standing on their own,” Dexter said. "They depended on the military to show them the way and teach you right from wrong, if you didn’t already know.”
SERVING THE COMMUNITY
Dexter became a member of the VFW after he returned from Vietnam. Both his parents were involved with the VFW in both New Albany and Florida. His father was a Korean War veteran, and Dexter spent a lot of time at the VFW Post 1693 when he was young.
After completing his military service, he married and had two children, and he attended Indiana University Southeast, where he received a degree in accounting. He worked a manager at a Louisville lumber store for 37 years before retiring.
In his 17 years serving as the VFW’s commander, working with and serving fellow veterans in the community has been the most rewarding part of serving as the VFW’s commander.
“It’s the camaraderie and everyone pulling together for a purpose,” he said. “We’re all volunteers, all of us are, and we didn’t do it if we didn’t enjoy what we do or believe in what we’re doing.”
The VFW is involved with efforts such donating baskets of food for both Thanksgiving and Christmas to community members in need — the organization starts with veterans and their families before moving onto others in the community.
"Specifically, all the veterans organizations are here for one reason — the reason they were formed — and that reason is to take care of veterans and their families,” Dexter said.
Some of the families they serve during the holidays come to the VFW every year, Dexter said.
“It's something we need to do so people don’t have to go hungry and use money for food that they need to pay bills for rent or a house payment or whatever,” he said. “It’s a good feeling helping others.”
Dexter also organizes many military funerals in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area — the VFW Post 1693 is typically involved in three or four military funerals a week, he said.
“The family always comes up and thanks us for being there, and we always say, it’s our honor, it’s our privilege to be here,” he said. "It’s actually our job as veterans to do that.”
Every year, he speaks at the Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies at Veterans Plaza in New Albany, and despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 pandemic, the VFW Post 1693 will continue with a shorter Veterans Day ceremony this year featuring a 21-gun salute, moment of silence, the playing of Taps and laying of wreaths at the monument.
"It’s our honor to do it every year, specifically on Veterans Day, because on Veteran’s Day, we’re celebrating all veterans — the living and the veterans who have sacrificed their lives,” Dexter said.
“There are so many veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice — they have passed away for and fought for this country in the name of liberty and justice,” he said. They proudly served, and so many of their stories don’t get out enough to the public.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.