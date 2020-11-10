NEW ALBANY – They are in charge of New Albany’s public safety, but decades before they were appointed as leaders of the city’s police and fire departments, they were stationed overseas serving their country.
New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey and New Albany Fire Chief Matt Juliot are military veterans who both chose the service right out of high school.
Bailey served in the U.S. Air Force from 1986 to 1992, while Juliot enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1990, serving for four years before another four-year stint with the U.S. National Guard.
“When I was a kid, I was always fascinated with paratroopers and I wanted to jump out of an airplane,” Juliot said of what attracted him to the military.
He graduated from high school on a Friday, and was off to basic training the following Monday. Juliot’s first deployment was to Germany with the 3rd Infantry Division. He went on to serve with the division during the first Gulf War, aiding in the operation of militarized Bradley Cavalry vehicles.
Bailey also served during the Gulf War when he was stationed at the Royal Air Force Upper Heyford station in Oxfordshire, England.
He was part of the security forces that oversaw the station from which F-111s flew in and out as part of the NATO effort to push Iraq and Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait.
Before that, Bailey was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota where intercontinental ballistic missiles were kept.
During the 1980s, the U.S. was in the midst of the Cold War with Russia, and Ellsworth was viewed as a prime target if nuclear weapons were fired.
Both men said their experiences in the service prepared them for their careers in public safety.
“The military teaches you a lot about how to manage relationships,” Bailey said. “It teaches you discipline. It teaches you a code of ethics. The military for me taught me how to manage. It transitioned me from being a kid to an adult. I learned how to manage my life.”
Juliot shared similar sentiments.
“I really enjoyed my time in the military. It opened my eyes up to what the world is all about, installed some discipline and values in me that still carry on with me to this day,” he said.
For Bailey, the military provided an opportunity for him to realize his dreams. He wanted to earn a college degree and become a police officer, and the GI Bill gave him that chance.
“As a poor kid from New Albany, Indiana, I was able to travel the world in the U.S. Air Force at a very young age, visiting places that I could only dream of going,” he said. “I have a lot of gratitude for the U.S. military and the U.S. Air Force.”
Juliot and Bailey said their service also exposed them to different cultures, backgrounds and ethnicities. There was diversity among the ranks, and also differences when it comes to experiences.
Bailey emphasized that not every military member sees the same duties, or serves in the same capacities. He said, for example, it would be difficult to compare his time in the Air Force with that of a sailor who spent weeks underwater inside of a nuclear submarine.
It’s because of those varying experiences that people should be respectful when they approach a veteran, Juliot said. He recalled how frustrated he became one time when someone asked him how many people he had killed.
“Understand that these individuals have probably seen a lot more than people will ever see, even in a movie or read about in a book,” Juliot said. “Just be respectful and thank them for their service and don’t try to pull stories out of them. If they want to tell them, they will, but they’re more likely to share their stories with other veterans.”
A facet of service that sticks with Bailey is the philosophy that the military isn’t an aggressive, war-making machine, but rather an entity established to deter violence.
That’s a belief, Bailey said, that’s also held by the NAPD.
“Our business was not war, our business was peace,” he said.
“To this day, our business today in police work is peace, and relationships and understanding that we serve our community. This community doesn’t serve us.”
Veterans often transition to public safety work because some of the structures are similar. Training, discipline and a hierarchy of command are staples of the military, and they are also focal points of policing, Bailey said.
Juliot has been a firefighter for 25 years. He laughed when he mentioned how his uncle, who was a firefighter, talked him out of becoming a police officer, which had been his original goal after leaving the service.
“I didn’t really give it too much thought until he said everybody loves a fireman, but cops get a hard way sometimes,” Juliot said.
Like Bailey and police work, Juliot sees a lot of parallels between fire-fighting and his time in the Army.
There’s a unity that must be accomplished at a fire station, like in a military post, to achieve missions that can sometimes be a matter of life or death, he said.
“We all have to get along with each other and trust each other with our lives,” Juliot said.
But to Juliot, military service isn’t just a benefit for those who are interested in a career in public safety.
“I wish every able-bodied young person would go into the military and experience it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.