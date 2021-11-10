JEFFERSONVILLE — In the years following his service in the Vietnam War, Marine veteran Lee Ewing has struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction.
But in the past few decades, Ewing, a Jeffersonville resident, has successfully been in recovery, finding peace of mind by helping fellow veterans through organizations such as Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Ewing received two Purple Hearts for his service in the Marine Corps during the war, and he served from 1965 until he was discharged in 1968 due to injuries sustained in combat.
Ewing is originally from Louisville, and his family moved to Southern Indiana in 1959, where he attended Our Lady of Providence High School in Clarksville. He was originally drafted to serve in the U.S. Army, but he joined the U.S. Marine Corps instead.
“Don’t ask me why — I don’t know why — but I just didn’t want to go into the Army,” he said. “Then I was out one day, and I had seen a sign that said, ‘a few good men.’ It had a picture of a Marine with his dress blue uniform, and I went out and sought a recruiter. The recruiter convinced me — lied to me — but he convinced me that the Marine Corps was a better shot.”
By joining the Marines, Ewing could wait six months to leave for training, but he would have left within weeks if he had gone with the Army. He would have served for only two years by going with the draft, but by enlisting in the Marines, he signed up for four years.
In 1965, he went to boot camp in Parris Island, South Carolina, and after that, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He eventually received his order to serve in Vietnam, where he was to serve as a heavy equipment operator. His position was referred to as a critical MOS, or military occupational speciality.
“And what I thought that meant as a young man was I was important,” Ewing said. “But in military jargon, what that means is in the event of a a gun fight, you are a primary target, and your life expectancy in a gun fight — or a firefight as we referred to them — was about six seconds long. “
“And as I went through Vietnam, I learned that was very accurate, because I was a crane operator in a bridge outfit,” he said. “You can’t build a bridge without a crane, and a crane is no good without an operator. So if you eliminate the operator, you pretty much eliminate the whole unit.”
He received his first Purple Heart after he sustained some injuries to his chest when he fell while responding to a vehicle explosion at night. However, it was his second Purple Heart he feels that he truly earned — he was injured in the Tet Offensive while serving in the 7th Engineer Battalion.
On Feb. 5, 1968, Ewing was working a bridge outfit in the city of Hue.
The Viet Cong had blown up a section of a bridge over the Perfume River, which was a major thoroughfare north and south, he said.
Ewing’s unit made it to a small concrete bridge on the outskirts of Hue, and they stopped to see if there were any explosives on the bridge. As a few of the men left their vehicles and went to the bridge, they were ambushed, he said.
His good friend, Charles Sheehan, was killed in the attack, and Ewing was injured in his efforts to bring back his body.
“Sheehan had gotten across the bridge before he got killed, and they had tried a couple of attempts to get his body back,” Ewing said. Every time we tried to get his body back, we took on more wounded and killed. So they wanted to leave his body, but I decided that wasn’t going to happen, because he was my friend.”
Ewing joined another soldier to retrieve Sheehan’s body, and they were both shot in the process. Ewing was shot three times by an AK-47 in his left thigh and right foot, causing injuries to his femoral arteries that left him “bleeding like a hog,” he said.
His MedEvac, or transport, was a Jeep pick-up truck with two flat tires, and he received an emergency surgery. Ewing spent about three and a half months recovering in a hospital before he was discharged.
He married his wife, May, in 1968, and they had two children. But as he started his family, he was also struggling to cope with the trauma he had experienced in the war, and he turned to drugs and alcohol.
“I didn’t re-acclimate very well,” Ewing said. “That’s a nice way of putting it. The truth of the matter is I got involved in a lot of drinking and drugs, and I got into a lot of trouble. I went to prison a few times. I always had a job, but I just got into a lot of trouble.”
“My wife, she stuck it out with me, which I think she’s an angel for doing,” he said. “I wouldn’t have put up with me. She was the mainstay in raising our children at the time. I was a good provider, but I wasn’t much of a husband or father.”
In 1976, he had gotten out of prison for the final time, and his older brothers helped him get a job in ironworking. He continued to work his way up in the field, and in the 1980s, he owned his own business in Atlanta, Georgia, and he was involved in construction on Interstate 285.
“I was a drug addict, and I got really, really wealthy, then I was really, really poor,” Ewing said. “It wasn’t long after I lost my business — or I threw away my business — that I went into treatment.”
He then learned that he was suffering from PTSD.
“I didn’t even really know what it was, but when I went into the hospital, they told me you’ve got it, and you’ve got it bad,” Ewing said. “And as a result of that, it was the first time I went into treatment, and I was treated for my alcoholism and my drug addiction and my post-traumatic stress disorder.”
It was around this time that he was introduced to the DAV and Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations, which became a major part of his life. In the DAV, he has served for more than 20 years as adjunct treasurer for Chapter 89 in Kentucky, and he has served in “every chair in the state of Kentucky up to state commander,” he said.
He is now director of service for the Kentucky chapter of DAV, and he is quartermaster at VFW Chapter 2822 in Louisville. Through the DAV, Ewing helps disabled veterans receive their compensation and benefits, as well as assisting the families of veterans.
“Everything I’ve done is a volunteer service,” Ewing said. “I don’t get paid for any of it. What I mainly do is write claims for veterans trying to get them the compensation and disability from service-connected injuries.”
Ewing has not used drugs or alcohol in 30 years, and has a large family, including many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“The kids think I’m a pretty good old dad,” he said. “I’ve got 10 grandchildren, and they think I’m a pretty good old grandpa. I’ve got about eight great-grandchildren, and they all think grandpa is a pretty good old dude. I’ve got a wife that likes me again.”
Ewing rarely discusses the Vietnam War with anyone other than fellow veterans, he said.
“I’ve got people in my life who think I should just be over all of that,” he said. “I rarely even respond, but when I do, I sometimes get angry. Unless you’ve been in a situation where you’ve seen your friends die in front of you, unless you’ve been in a situation where you’ve taken human lives, unless you’ve been in a situation where everything is total chaos and makes no sense whatsoever — there’s no way you can understand what I’m saying to you.”
Through his volunteer work, Ewing regularly meets with veterans, and there is a therapeutic value in talking to them, whether they served in Vietnam or Afghanistan.
“I can talk to another veteran who’s been there and done that, even if he’s not from the same war,” he said. “I deal with vets from Afghanistan and Iraq — it’s a different spot and different time, but the situation is almost the same. I get to talk to guys on a regular basis, and they think I’m smart, they think I’m something special. But all I am is just another vet trying to survive the traumas of war.”
After serving in Vietnam, Ewing lost touch with those he served with in the war. But just a few weeks ago, he received a call from three men from his unit.
For many years, he contemplated reaching out to the family of Sheehan, the friend he lost in the war. But he never did — he didn’t know what he would have said to them. He always called Sheehan by his last name, and it wasn’t until Ewing visited the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C. that he realized his friend’s first name was Charles.
And recently, those phone calls from members of his unit helped fill him in on other details, including the fact that Sheehan’s nickname was Jay, he said.
“He died out there, and I almost died trying to get his body back, and I never knew his full name,” Ewing said. “I think that’s part of the reason I never put forth an effort to contact his family.”
Ewing said he suffers from some guilt that he made it through the war while others didn’t.
After so many years being unable to cope with what he had experienced in the war, volunteering with organizations such as the DAV has transformed Ewing’s life, he said.
“I can’t really call it work, because it’s been sort of like a therapy for me, and the thing about it, I didn’t even know it for years,” Ewing said. “But the fact that can go one-on-one with a vet and talk, and maybe I can help him get some compensation that will help him live for the rest of his life has been very, very rewarding.”
“What has it done for me?” he said. “Everything. I’ve just got a lot of gratitude for where I’m at today.”
