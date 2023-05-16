CHARLESTOWN — Monday evening at the Charlestown Library, the Clark’s Grant Historical Society met and held their monthly meeting. Lee Pennington was the featured speaker, and the name of his presentation was, On the American Landscape, and had to do with rare, historical artifacts. Pennington is the president of the Ancient Kentucke Historical Association.
Pennington began his presentation talking about how nervous he used to be about public speaking and how he overcame it. He originally created the evening’s presentation for another lecture, but he decided he wanted to share it with the historical society first.
The speaker then briefly explained the difference between glacial erratic and dolmens. “Most glacial erratic are made up by glaciers and are different from the native rocks found in an area, whereas dolmens are man-made structures which are found mostly in Europe.” He then showed the audience slides of dolmens in Ireland, Wales, and France, as well as some other places in Europe and North America. Essentially, dolmens are rock formations that consist of three or more smaller stones supporting a larger one. Perhaps one of the most famous examples of a dolmen that of is Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England.
Though Pennington was once told there are no dolmens in the U.S., he has discovered some during his voyages across the country. Pennington told the group about some of the dolmens he found in North America.
“I could spot these dolmens any time I went looking for them,” Pennington said regarding his searches. “Dolmens are on the landscape; you just have to know how to look for them,” Pennington said.
An example of one of the largest dolmens in North America is that of the North Salem Dolmen in North Salem, New York.
Ancient civilizations used to create dolmens so they could communicate with others about their location. People crossing large bodies of water in their vessels would see the dolmens so they knew where to find members of their tribes or cultural groups. Along the coasts of Ireland, people also used dolmens to commemorate the dead.
Pennington then discussed his interest in triangular holes, which are also thought to have been man-made. Many of those are found in the Upper Great Lake area of the U.S. Pennington talked about one time when he went out with one of his companions, another archaeologist, to search for triangular holes.
“Marion Dahm and I went to look for some triangular holes, and we found them all over the place,” he said. Even after someone told Pennington there were no more triangular holes to discover, he found many more when he was in Minnesota.
Some stones also have inscriptions, including a stone located in Israel with the Ten Commandments inscribed on it in Hebrew. However, the Los Lunas stone in New Mexico, while it requires a special permit to visit, is not original because it bears the same inscription as the aforementioned stone in Israel. Such artifacts out in the open are at risk for vandalism and theft. “Unfortunately, vandalism is common for some of those structures, so any photo documentation before defacement is extremely valuable,” Pennington said then showed a few slides of examples of vandalism.
Next, Pennington talked about stone works and showed a few slides of petroglyphs, stone kettles, and even giant figures. Petroglyphs are rock carvings for which the prime surface is chiseled off, revealing the lighter-colored rock underneath. Kettle stones are made from concentrations of calcite which harden into sedimentary rock; they are called kettle stones because of their resemblance to large cooking kettles. Kettle stones are not as prominent as dolmens, but several kettle stones can be found in Kentucky.
After the main part of the program, Pennington opened up the forum for discussion and questions. The audience was treated to an interesting glimpse of civilization before the prominence of written word.
