JEFFERSONVILLE — The first student in the Barber Academy’s high school program is preparing to receive his barber’s license.
Gabe Saettel, a senior at Jeffersonville High School, has trained at the local school for the past school year through the school’s new youth program. He will soon take exams to become licensed as a barber, which will allow him to begin in the profession after his high school graduation.
Marshall Pence, director and founder of the Barber Academy in Jeffersonville, said he started the high school pilot program last year to give more career opportunities to local youth.
“Not everybody’s set up to go to a four-year college, and there’s nothing wrong with vocational trades,” he said. “They really need to bring those back to the high schools to make it less challenging and really affordable for these high school students.”
Pence said the program is the only barber academy in Southern Indiana, noting that other local programs are focused on cosmetology.
“They have the cosmetology program over at Prosser, but just don’t have a barber program,” he said. “I’ve tried to reach out to them, tried to make it work, but for some reason, they can’t find a way to make it work, so I had to start and create my own program.”
The Barber Academy opened in 2011, but the program has mainly focused on adults. The new youth program is available for high school students in the Kentuckiana area ages 16 or over.
“I had to stretch the program to make it make sense to where it would line up to when they graduate,” Pence said. “I also had to make sure I could start the process in their junior year moving through their senior year. I had to pretty much create the program from scratch, and I just needed one student to do it.”
Saettel was the first student to sign up, and he has been involved since July. Two other high school students began the program in January.
“I sought out Gabe, and I thought he would be a great candidate,” Pence said.
Saettel said he cut his own hair and his brother’s hair when he was younger, and it has always been one of his interests.
The Barber Academy’s instructors were patient and consistent, he said. As he prepares to take his exams to receive his barber’s license, it’s “kind of nerve-wracking,” but he is prepared to “take it step-by-step.”
Pence said Saettel has been an “excellent student.”
“He’s the pioneer,” he said. “It’s really living history for all these young people who are going to come behind him. It’s a great thing, because where else can a student really go from high school straight into the profession?”
Pence wants to offer bright futures for youth in the community, noting that the barber profession is often high-paying. If a student does choose to pursue college after receiving their barber’s license, they can continue to schedule clients around their class schedule, he said.
He hopes to receive community support as more people learn about the benefits of the Barber Academy’s high school program.
“I really want the community to say, hey, we want to get behind this program,” Pence said. “I don’t care who they are, but it must be known because it’s needed. If we want to reduce some of this crime that’s going on with these young people, this is one of the ways to do it.”
After receiving his license, Saettel plans to pursue a career as a barber, and as he builds up his clientele, he wants to open his own shop someday.
He enjoys the transformation involved in his work.
“[I like] seeing people’s reactions,” Saettel said. “Like somebody comes in with a head full of hair and then I shave it off and they’re surprised — it’s a good feeling when somebody’s happy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.