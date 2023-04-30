Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Clark, northwestern Spencer, south central Oldham, northwestern Shelby, Jefferson and northeastern Bullitt Counties through 315 PM EDT... At 237 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lynnview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... St. Matthews, Windy Hills, Northfield, Woodlawn Park, Norbourne Estates, Richlawn, Meadowview Estates, Crossgate, Thornhill and Buechel around 245 PM EDT. Lyndon, Hurstbourne, Graymoor-Devondale, Hurstbourne Acres, St. Regis Park, Beechwood Village, Bellemeade, Plantation, Hollow Creek and Houston Acres around 250 PM EDT. Jeffersontown, Douglass Hills, Anchorage, Blue Ridge Manor, Wildwood, Sycamore, Meadowbrook Farm, Whipps Millgate and Keeneland around 255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Middletown and Woodland Hills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH