Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph expected. Isolated gusts up to 45 mph near the I-75 corridor are possible. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central and north central Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&