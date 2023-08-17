Derby Dinner Playhouse is presenting the musical “Buddy—The Buddy Holly Story" through Sept. 24.
Experience the sensational musical about the bespectacled, 1950s rock 'n’ roll icon. This nonstop entertaining rock show recounts Buddy Holly’s 18-month, meteoric rise to fame and the indelible impact he left on the industry after his untimely death at the age of 22.
Influencing artists from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen and plenty of musicians in between, the early rocker is immortalized in this mesmerizing musical memoir. Performances include over 20 of his greatest hits like “That’ll Be the Day;” “It’s So Easy to Fall in Love;” and “Peggy Sue,” along with Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and The Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace.”
“Buddy—The Buddy Holly Story” was written by Alan Janes. Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and musical direction by Scott Bradley. The cast will include Dick Baker as Buddy Holly, Stephanie Inglese, Robert Sharkey, Elizabeth Loos, Shannon Vetter, Alex Hunt, Paul McElroy, Tony Reimonenq, Brandi Hill and J.R. Stuart.
For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com
