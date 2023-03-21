Good Friday Service
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will hold a Good Friday Service on Friday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Rev. Phillip Ellis, Rev. Mitch Giselman, Rev. Stacy Dyson, Rev. Todd Stepp, Rev. Jerald Turner, Rev. Richard Pimpleton, and Rev. Douglas Finney will speak on the seven last words of Christ.
Pastor Ron Ellis, pastor at DePauw, will emcee the service. All are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-945-6537.
Egg-stravaganza
The Town of Clarksville will sponsor Egg-stravaganza, Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
Kids aged 1-12 are invited to hunt for Easter eggs filled with candy. During the hunt, be on the lookout for the special prize eggs, which could allow you to take home a unique Easter basket filled with goodies. The hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. and lasts just minutes. After the hunt, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to take pictures with the kids. This event is free and open to everyone.
Bunny Bash, Easter Dash
The City of Charlestown will sponsor a Bunny Bash, Easter Dash, Saturday, April 8, 9 to 11 a.m., at Greenway Park, 400 Market St., Charlestown.
Activities for children 12 years of age and younger, will include an egg hunt, door prizes, bounce houses, character visits and face-painting.
The event is free and open to the public
Floyd County Coon Hunters
Floyd County Coon Hunters Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 8 starting at noon at the Floyd County Coon Hunters Lodge, 3473 Gap Hollow Rd., New Albany.
There will be free hot dogs and drinks with plenty of eggs to hunt and lots of toys for door prizes for kids. Don’t be late. In past years, the attendance has been more than 200 kids.
