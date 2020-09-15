Normally Autumn Woods Health Campus residents would be packing their bags for an annual retreat, but this year the fun came to the residents with a Fall Carnival at the New Albany facility.
They had tons of carnival-inspired games with fair prizes, a bubble machine and a confetti cannon. No carnival is complete without the food. The smells of fair food filled the air — cotton candy, corn dogs, pretzels, funnel cakes, lemon shake-ups, popcorn and large suckers!
“This so reminds me of my childhood! Thanks so much for doing this for all of us! This makes me SO happy!” said Betty Seis, one of the residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.