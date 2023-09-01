Decades ago, the steps past the entrance turnstiles at Disney World often came to a screeching halt. Surrounded by thousands of people, your ears were startled by the sounds of dozens of different languages being spoken at the same time. Today a similar feeling can often be experienced just in walking around Southern Indiana. Our culture has become refreshingly diverse.
David McCullough said, “Climb the mountain so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.” J.R. Rim pondered, “The tourist takes his culture with him. The traveler leaves his behind.” Do you aspire to see the world? During this long weekend you can see the world and barely leave the banks of the Ohio.
One of the best ways to experience culture is to sample cuisine. Food brings people together and Southern Indiana offers many outstanding restaurants featuring tastes from around the world. Strolling down main streets in Jeffersonville or New Albany allow you to enjoy authentic food from Mexico, Ireland, Japan, Italy, and other locales.
The month of September begins with National Gyro Day in USA. The gyro is a Greek dish of roasted meat served, in a pita and usually includes tomato, onion, and tzatziki - a cold, creamy sauce made from yogurt, cucumber, garlic, and other spices. The meat is usually beef, pork, lamb, or chicken. The word gyro comes from a Greek word meaning “turning” and refers to the meat being slowly cooked on a turning rotisserie. Most Mediterranean restaurants will be offering specials on September 1st to acquaint people with the taste.
Food places a significant role in our lives. Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin wrote, “Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you who you are.” Integrating food and culture takes understanding to a whole new level.
Rather than just downing a pint at a fall Oktoberfest, one interested in the culture will also discover something about the German beer making process. They may be interested in knowing that individuals can make their own fresh brew. They may be delighted to find the number of local brewing companies in our area.
Perhaps you want to take in more than just the food part of culture this weekend. You have several opportunities within a short drive.
The Latino Cultural Festival takes place on September 2nd on Market Street in Huntingburg in Dubois County. An hour’s drive west on I-64 will treat you to authentic Latin American food, cultural dances, and live musical performances. The activities take place all day.
Traveling across our part of the Ohio finds the annual World Fest being celebrated every day of the long holiday weekend. Louisville’s premier international festival is held on the Belvedere area of downtown.
The weekend is filled with activities. Three entertainment stages showcase talented international, national, and local performers. A Parade of Cultures is held on Saturday showcasing the diverse cultures found in Louisville. A Naturalization Ceremony will be held welcoming dozens of new American citizens to our area.
The World Fest Global Village highlights cultures from around the world with nearly 150 booths featuring arts, crafts, merchandise, and food. A special area geared for children provides activities and games for kids to enjoy.
This is the 21st year for the World Fest celebrations. The weekend will feature music and danceC from a variety of cultures. Mexican, Columbian, Peruvian, East African, Chinese, Israeli, Philippino, Egyptian, and the Congo cultures will be represented.
If food brings us together, music helps us tap our toes while we are eating. The Paristown area of downtown Louisville features a diverse array of musicians over the weekend. Peter Mayer is a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter from Nashville. If island music calls your soul, you won't want to miss Parrotheads in Paristown. An incredible lineup of the nation’s best Jimmy Buffett tribute artists and trop rock bands headline the weekend festival.
Photo activations, delicious servings at the food trucks, and giveaways and merch highlight the event. The Paristown area is also the home of the Fleur De Flea indoor warehouse. The 35,000 square foot space features over 150 vendors selling vintage, antiques, and repurposed everything from all over the world.
Is there anything that speaks of our culture more than our sports? The sport of soccer shines a spotlight upon athletic competition that reaches around the world. The women’s Racing Louisville City FC takes on the Portlant Thorns FC Saturday evening.
Sunday evening brings the celebration to Louisville Slugger Field as the Bats host the first annual Backyard Bash on Labor Day eve. The evning will feature music by Jake & Elwood and the Boys, craft beer tasting, food, and family activities. The evening will be tapped off by fireworks from the Zambelli’s.
From the Catbird Seat, our area of the Greater Louisville metro houses incredible culture and diversity. Celebrate what binds us together this Labor Day weekend.
