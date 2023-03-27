SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the need for the domestic violence and sexual assault services rises in the region, so does the need for workers in the field.
That's why The Center for Women and Families is hosting a job fair this week to fill positions at its Southern Indiana and Louisville campuses.
"We have a need, we are coming out of the pandemic," said Vice President of Human Resources Vernessa Gates. "There's more people now who are coming forwarded saying I need your services, I want your help. The requires us to have people on staff to provide those services."
Gates said it takes special people to help others while they're dealing with trauma.
"We are hiring for several positions, some are for our call center," Gates said. "We have a crisis center for people from nine counties, including Clark and Floyd, and that's where it all starts for us."
Gates said sometimes people call the crisis line when they need to escape a violent situation and are seeking shelter. The Center is looking for people who can answer those calls and help people.
"We also have advocate positions (open,) and that's the folks out there in the community," Gates said. "You will see them out in Southern Indiana where our advocates are out in the community doing work."
The Center's Southern Indiana branch is at 1301 Akers Avenue in Jeffersonville. People are able to get walk-in services at this location and advocates in Clark and Floyd counties can also meet people out in the community.
"We have a course with Jeffersonville Police where we do training on domestic violence with the police department," Gates said. "Our advocates are out there in the community. They also teach courses inside the building, they see clients who want therapy and assistance. We provide group sessions as well as individual."
The Center is also looking for employees at its shelter in Louisville, which is also open to people who need services in Southern Indiana. Job positions for licensed therapist are also available.
The job fair will be at 927 South Second Street in Louisville from noon until 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
"We feel a job fair is one of the best opportunities for us to get qualified applicants," Gates said. "Also, we are bringing them to our site so they can see where the (Louisville) building is. We figured we will utilize our facility. A lot of people understand we provide the service, but they don't understand we are also an employer as well."
Gates said The Center offers good benefits to employees, including six weeks of paid time off. People will hear back quickly about job offers.
"We're looking to make job offers within 24 hours," Gates said. "We will look at making job offers starting Thursday."
Those who can't make the job fair are asked to go to https://www.thecenteronline.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.