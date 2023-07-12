CHARLESTOWN — The Clark County 4-H Fair opens Friday and promises nine days of fun-filled activities for all ages. The fair, running through July 22, is held at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) would like to invite the public to stop by the Natural Resources Conservation Education Area during the fair and enjoy the activities, view the demonstrations and displays, and visit with the guests scheduled to appear. The Natural Resources area will be open beginning Monday evening, July 17, from 6-8 p.m. Activities scheduled for the week are as follows:
Monday evening, Raptor Rehab of KY (RROKI) will present their “Birds of Prey” program at 7 p.m. RROKI, a volunteer-based organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of sick, injured, and orphaned birds of prey, takes in 350-400 birds of prey each year. Northern Barred Owl, Great Horned Owl, Turkey Vulture, American Kestrel, Eastern Screech Owl, Peregrine Falcon, and Harris’ Hawk, are some of the raptors you’ll see in the program (it’s been rumored that the Bald Eagle may also make an appearance!).
On Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, Silly Safaris’ live animal show will perform at 7 p.m. Each evening’s show will be different, so don’t miss out on all the fun by only attending one night. Stick around after each show for a meet and greet with the animal stars.
A very popular guest is returning on Thursday evening, Mark Booth, executive director of Take Flight! Wildlife Education, Indianapolis, will be back with his raptor presentation.
New this year are free mini-workshops, Monday-Thursday evenings from 6:15-6:45 p.m. Workshops will focus on practices that will help folks who live in an urban setting, or who are involved in a small-scale farming operation, improve the health of their soil, and in turn, the health of our environment. Presenters for the week will be: Chris Tobbe, Landscape Department Manager Grant Line Nursery, beginning rain gardening; Megan Ayers, Urban Soil Health Specialist, and Heidi Potter, Purdue Extension ANR Educator, improving soil health; Jody Dahmer, Beargrass Thunder (Louisville, KY), “Yardening” your lawn for food and flowers; and Ted Hammon, local Monarch butterfly enthusiast, establishing habitat for Monarchs and other pollinators. Check the website at www.clarkswcd.org for a daily schedule and more information.
In addition to these special activities, fairgoers can visit the new soil health tunnel. Walk-thru the tunnel to learn just what all soil does and pick up some good information along the way. and, as always, we have plenty of shade available for you on our Trees of Indiana path.
Schedule of events:
FRIDAY, JULY 14: Food Stand Sponsored by Ruthie for Mayor of Charlestown
6 to 11 p.m. Carnival – James Gang Amusements ($20 Handstamps). Rides and concessions open during evening hours
Beginning at 7 p.m. Monster Trucks ($20 Pits, $15 Adults, $10 7-12 Kids, and Kids 6 & Under Free) Gates open at 5 p.m.
No livestock will be at the fairgrounds for public viewing at this time. 4-H Project Exhibit Buildings will be open Friday.
SATURDAY, JULY 15: Food Stand Sponsored by Clark County Sheriff’s Office Scottie Maples
Dessert of the Day (Food Stand): Derby Pie
7 to 11 a.m. Livestock entered
Noon 4-H Horse Show- Trail Class (Horse Arena)
Noon to 2 p.m. Rabbits and Poultry entered
1 p.m. Meet the Queens- Miss Clark County Meet and Greet (Indoor Arena)
2 p.m. Baby Fair Contest (Indoor Arena)
3 to 11 p.m. Carnival – James Gang Amusements ($20 Handstamps)
3 p.m. 4-H Horse Show – English Class (Horse Arena)
4 p.m. 4-H Lama Show (Lama Barn)
4 p.m. Children’s Pedal Tractor Pull (Shelter House) – Sponsored by Farm Bureau Inc.
4 to 9 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Buildings Open
4 p.m. Livestock Carcass Scanning (Sheep, Goats, Beef/Dairy, Swine)
6 p.m. Draft Horse Show
7 p.m. 4-H Fashion Revue (Community Building)
6:30 p.m. Tractor Pull Event
7 p.m. Ross Abbott Music (Shelter House)
SUNDAY, JULY 16: Food Stand sponsored by Clark County Cattlemen’s Show Specials (Food Stand): Rabbit Cacciatore over Polenta, Spice Ground Lamb Pitas
10 a.m. Ambassador Program, Rabbit Showmanship Contest (Rabbit Barn)
Noon 4-H Horse & Pony Show- Completion Show (Horse Arena)
1 p.m., 4-H Mini Rabbit Show and 4-H Rabbit Show (Rabbit Barn)
2 to 9 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Buildings Open
2 to 9 p.m. Commercial Booths Open
4 to 6 p.m. Walk-A-Lama (Lama Barn)
2 to 4 p.m. Farmers Appreciation (Food Stand)
4:30 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade (By Commercial Building)
6 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show (Indoor Arena)
6 p.m. Tri M Band– Henryville Golden Band Sparkles & Spurs Line Dancing
6 p.m. Snack Shack Opens- Indoor Arena
6 p.m. Carnival – James Gang Amusements ($20 Handstamps)
6 p.m. Leaping Lama and Lama Limbo Competition (Lama Barn)
MONDAY, JULY 17: Food Stand Sponsored by New Washington State Bamk
Show Specials (Food Stand): Indian Goat Curry w/ Naan Dessert of the Day (Food Stand): Cherry Cheesecake
10 a.m.-noon 4-H Tractor Driving Contest
4-6 p.m. Walk-A-Lama (Lama Barn)
4-9 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Buildings Open
5-9 p.m. Commercial Booths Open
5 p.m. 4-H Market Goat Show/4-H Dairy Goat Show (Dual Ring- Indoor Arena)
5 p.m. Snack Shack Open (Indoor Arena)
6:30 CHS & CMS Cheerleading
7 p.m. Raptor Rehab of KY, Birds of Prey program
6 -11 p.m. Carnival – James Gang Amusements ($20 Handstamps)
7 p.m. 4-H Horse Show – Contesting (Horse Arena)
7 p.m. Clark County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Demonstration
7 p.m. Lama Costume Contest (Lama Barn-Lama’s will be dressed up)
8 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Run for the carrot (Rabbit Barn)
TUESDAY, JULY 18: Food Stand Sponsored by Clark County Republican Party
Show Specials (Food Stand): Baked Chicken Reuben Mongolian Pork over Rice Dessert of the Day (Food Stand): Dirt Cups
9 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show (Poultry Barn)
4-9 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Buildings Open
4:30 p.m. Stick Horse Contest (Indoor Arena)
5-9 p.m. Commercial Booths Open
6 p.m. 4-H Swine Show (Indoor Arena)
6 p.m. Snack Shack Open (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. SWCD Silly Safaris
7:30 p.m. 4-H Horse Show – Fun Show (Horse Arena)
6-11 p.m. Carnival – James Gang Amusements (Hand Stamps available $15)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19: Food Stand Sponsored by Clark County Democratic Party
Show Specials (Food Stand): Beef Kabobs w/ Mashed Potatoes Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Dessert of the Day (Food Stand): Dessert Auction
7 -10 a.m. Non-Auction Swine leave
3 p.m. 4-H Draft Horse, Donkey, Mule Show (Horse Arena)
4 -9 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Buildings Open
4 p.m. Snack Shack Open (Indoor Arena)
5 -6 p.m. Drop Off Desserts for the Dessert Auction (Food Stand)
5--9: p.m. Commercial Booths Open
5:30 p.m. Children’s Costume Parade (Community Building)
6 – 11 p.m. Carnival – James Gang Amusements (Hand Stamps available $20)
5:30 p.m. 4-H Cattle Show (Beef/Dairy)
7 p.m. SWCD Silly Safari (SWCD Exhibit Area)
7 p.m. Lama Jeopardy Contest (Lama Barn)
7 p.m. Dessert Auction (Food Stand)
8:30 p.m. Draft Horse Hitch Show (Indoor Arena)
THURSDAY, JULY 20: Food Stand Sponsored by First Savings Bank Dessert of the Day (Food Stand): Peach Cobbler
Noon – Deadline for signing-up for 4-H Livestock Auction
3 p.m. 4-H Rabbit & Poultry Round Robin (Rabbit Barn)
6 p.m. Ten Year Awards, Farm Bureau Tenure Awards, Clark County Sheriffs Mental Attitude Award-Sheriff Scottie Maples, Junior Leader Seniors, 4-H Scholarship Winners, Clark County Homemaker Scholarship
6:30 p.m. 4-H Round Robin Showmanship Contest (Indoor Arena)
5 p.m. Snack Shack Open (Indoor Arena)
4 –9 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Buildings Open
5 p.m. Clark County Cattlemen’s Assoc. Selling Ribeye Steak Sandwiches (By Food Stand)
5 -9 p.m. Commercial Booths Open
7 p.m. SWCD Take Flight! Wildlife, Raptors program
6 -11 p.m. Carnival – James Gang Amusements (Hand Stamps available $15)
Aubrey Tucker (Shelter House)
FRIDAY, JULY 21: Food Stand Sponsored by: Amedisys Dessert of the Day (Food Stand): Blueberry Delight
8 – 10 a.m. Free Breakfast for All 4-H Members (Junior Leader Food Stand)
4 -9 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Buildings Open
5 - 9 p.m. Commercial Booths Open
6 -11 p.m. Carnival – James Gang Amusements (Hand Stamps available $20)
5 p.m. Lil’ Showman Show (Indoor Arena)
5 -7 p.m. Bernie and Malcom Band
6:30 p.m. JAGS Cheer Club
7 p.m. “BATTLE OF THE BARNS”
4-H Kids Fun Night (Horse and Pony Arena)
SATURDAY, JULY 22: Dessert of the Day (Food Stand): Banana Pudding
8 - 9 a.m. Aucion Buyer Free Breakfast (Food Stand)
9 a.m. Herdsmanship Awards (Indoor Arena)
9:30 a.m. 2023 4-H Livestock Auction (Indoor Arena)
9:30 a.m. Snack Shack (Indoor Arena)
4 - 9 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Buildings Open 7 PM
4-H Dog Club Demonstraion
7 p.m. Mud Drag
6 – 11 p.m. Carnival - James Gang Amusements ($20 Handstamps)
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Club Demonstration (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mud Drags ($20 Pits, $15 Adults, $10 7 - 12 Kids, Kids 6 & Under Free) Gates open at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.