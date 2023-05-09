The Indiana General Assembly approved 1,650 additional seats for The Excel Center®, Goodwill’s high school for adults.
Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana will help to fill 700 of the additional seats, totaling an approximate yearly enrollment of 4,900 central and southern Indiana adult students in need of a high school diploma. In total, and in collaboration with the other Indiana Goodwill territories, these additional seats will help serve 6,550 adult students in 23 Excel Centers across Indiana.
The Excel Center offers adults the opportunity to earn a Core 40 diploma, allowing students to pick up where they left off in school and providing support and resources for students to meet their goals. With rigorous curriculum and flexible scheduling, students can graduate quickly and prepare for postsecondary pathways. The Excel Center also offers students free on-site child care, transportation assistance and opportunities to earn college credits and industry-recognized certifications — all at no cost.
“We are excited to provide increased education and employment opportunities to families across the state,” said Kent A. Kramer, President and CEO of Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. “The Excel Center is an evidence-based model focused on helping adults earn their high school diploma, increase their independence and reach their potential. We are grateful that the Indiana legislature recognizes and supports this critical expansion.”
Across Indiana, thousands of adults lack a high school diploma, leading to generational poverty and unpreparedness to compete in the workforce, which, in many cases, causes an inability to secure jobs that offer a livable wage and continued career growth. Graduates from The Excel Center have changed this trajectory for their families.
“The Excel Center’s mission is to help adults right here in our communities earn a high school diploma and essential graduation pathways that will ensure their success in the Indiana workforce, “ said Betsy K. Delgado, Senior Vice President and Chief Mission & Education Officer at Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. “With a strong record of nearly 100% of Excel Center graduates earning postsecondary credentials while enrolled, we know this work positively impacts multiple generations of Hoosier families.”
Since 2010…
• Over 7,500 students have graduated from The Excel Center’s 19 Indiana locations.
• More than 8,000 industry-recognized certifications have been earned.
• 99% of students graduate with postsecondary college credits and/or an industry-recognized certification.
According to the University of Notre Dame’s Laboratory of Economic Opportunity, Excel Center graduates see a 39% increase in their earnings in five years. The Excel Center is well-positioned to support 6,550 Hoosiers across the state in earning their Core 40 high school diploma, college credits and industry-recognized certifications to help empower families and develop the state workforce.
The Southern Indiana Excel Center is at 1329 Applegate Ln., Clarksville. For more information on the Clarksville location, call 812-283-9908.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.