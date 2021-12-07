CLARKSVILLE — The Excel Center®, Goodwill’s tuition-free high school for adults who want to earn a Core 40 diploma, will celebrate its newest cohort of graduates at its winter ceremony on Friday.
According to the U.S. Census, 11% of Clark County residents 18 years and older lack a high school diploma, which significantly limits their job opportunities.
“Despite ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, our students continue to show up and work hard every day for the opportunity to walk across that stage with their high school diploma in hand, as well as industry certifications and college credits,” said Betsy Delgado, senior vice president and chief mission and education officer at Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. “They’re graduating with new skills, a career plan and the desire to contribute to their communities, while changing the future for their children and themselves.”
When Lily Howell enrolled at The Excel Center in Clarksville in 2018, she was unemployed. She worked with a Goodwill Guide — a career and life coach — who helped her define her goals and a path to achieve them. Lily secured a job at Goodwill, where she has since been promoted to department leader. In 2020, she also earned her high school diploma.
“I connected with the teachers at The Excel Center,” Howell said. “They were always there to help me, and it felt good to have people support me.”
With expedited curriculum and flexible scheduling, students at The Excel Center can graduate quickly and prepare for a career and postsecondary education. The Excel Center also offers students on-site child care, transportation assistance, dual-credit courses and industry-recognized certification opportunities — all at no cost.
Join us to celebrate The Excel Center Clarksville’s winter graduates (NOTE: all attendees will be required to wear a face mask):
Date: Friday, December 10
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Educational Support Campus, 2801 Grant Line Road, New Albany
