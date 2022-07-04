If you sit in the Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) sanctuary and watch Becky and Eric Timerding lead the choir and listen to the beautiful music flowing throughout the building, you will understand their undeniable passion…music.
Becky is the WSUMC Accompanist, while her husband of 40 years, Eric, is the Director of Music. They work in tandem, as Becky moves from the piano to the organ and Eric leads the choir and congregation in song.
Recently Eric made a plea to church members to join the choir, stating there are no bad voices. When asked if he genuinely believes this, he replied, “I believe everyone can learn to sing. Like any muscle group, those muscles needed for singing need to be exercised. One who has stopped singing may find their vocal muscles “out of shape,” and matching their voice to the pitch they hear is a challenge. Through practice, anyone can learn to sing.”
Becky and Eric met as students at Northern Kentucky University, majoring in music, where they participated in NKU’s jazz vocal ensemble.
Ironically, they have similar descriptions of one another. Eric stated, “Becky is loving, caring, talented, creative, hard-working, and Christ-like.” Becky responded, “Eric is solid, patient, kind, gentle, intelligent, and humble…a man with deep convictions.”
The couple’s son, Nathan, was born with cerebral palsy and a pulmonary condition that requires monitoring. When Nathan was in the NICU, Becky explained, “We placed a tape cassette player in his warming bed with relaxing classical music. Whenever it was on, his medical stats would rise. That was the beginning of Nathan’s musical training. He has owned a cassette/CD player since that time and has sat beside me at the piano throughout his life. He has a large CD/DVD collection. Although non-verbal, Nathan participated in school choirs and loves participating in our church choir.”
Nathan, who likes a variety of music genre, describes his parents love and added, “My father is funny and understanding and my mother rocks; she is my light.”
WSUMC Pastor Kathy Ottinger stated, “Becky and Eric have created a culture of caring in our church. They go the extra mile to share opportunities with others. They bring music, joy, and vibrancy to children, adults, and their communities.”
When asked what inspired the WSUMC Music Camp, Becky responded, “In the spring of 2018, I felt God’s urging to do more for the children of Wall Street and Jeffersonville and the idea of a music camp was planted. We researched a faith-based musical for children that might fit a five-day camp plan. God paved the way for the camp to take place. Once our team was in place, camp became a collaborative effort.”
Becky and Eric didn’t want finance to prohibit attendance. They kept the cost low and church members provided additional support. This summer 55 people were involved, with 24 children from our community.
During camp, children learn a musical, play hand chimes, participate in games, learn to write music, experience hearing and playing musical instruments, study Biblical themes, and create artwork.
Eric stated, “The camp has a multi-generational appeal to the children who attend as campers, to the teens who serve as guides, to the adults who teach, design and build sets, provide nourishment, and to the family and friends who attend the performance night.”
Recently completing the 2022 Music Camp, Becky reflected, “I feel blessed, energized, and tired. I love working with children in this way and seeing the accomplishments they make in a short period of time. I feel part of a team that brought God’s love, compassion, understanding, and joy to a group of children that can now share their experiences with others.” Eric feels the camp is a “mountaintop experience.”
Bethany Morrill has known Becky and Eric since 2008. She stated, “Eric has the ability to work with people of all ages and encourages them to develop their musical abilities. He has worked with preschool children to residents at Westminster Village. Becky brings deliberation and thoughtfulness to her work and music, incorporating her faith into all areas of her life.”
With all of this activity in their lives, one might think WSUMC is their full-time work; however, you would be wrong. Becky is the Administrative Assistant to the Marriage and Family Therapy Program at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, and Administrative Assistant to Louisville Seminary Counseling Center.
Eric teaches class piano at Crosby Middle School and serves in multiple volunteer positions, including working with the Kentucky Music Educators Association, and serving on the WSUMC Ministry Council.
Sarah Saar, a member of WSUMC, described how the Timerdings have helped her young daughter, Payton. “They have given my daughter confidence, not only in her music, but in life by supporting and loving her. I have never known worship leaders who are as thoughtful and engaged.”
There is no doubt Becky and Eric Timerding have a passion for music; however, it is how they share their passion with the children in our community that makes them Southern Indiana Extra Milers.
Kindness Tip from the Extra Milers:
Eric: Everyone has passions and interests (talents). Our communities are full of opportunities for volunteerism. Seek out opportunities to use your talents to help others. Perhaps you like to read to children; help with scouting; sing or play an instrument; pick up trash on the side of the road. Whatever motivates you can be used to better the community in which you live.
Becky: Take that first step. A wise person once said to me, “It’s your idea. Go with it.” Take the first step, make the first call, ask the first question. You may be the answer to what is needed.
