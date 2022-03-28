Occasionally you meet a person whose kind and caring heart is immediately evident. Tom Staley was that person for all who knew him. He was my son’s father-in-law and the kind of individual that we should all aspire to be.
Tom had cancer. He fought it bravely and without complaint until his body let him down. His wife, Janet, his three daughters, their families, and many friends, buried Tom on March 21, 2022.
During the funeral, a close friend commented that in the lifetime he had been friends with Tom, he had never heard a negative word said about him, but more importantly, he never heard Tom say anything bad about others. Tom Staley was clearly loved, respected, and admired.
After the heart-warming and sorrowful good-byes at Tom’s crowded funeral, it was time to make the long trip to the gravesite for final words and a special Veteran tribute by the Sellersburg American Legion Post 204.
My husband and I, along with our young grandsons, were one of the last cars in the long procession to Tom’s final resting place. We quickly noticed every vehicle pulled to the side of the road (on both sides), and stopped at traffic lights; some vehicles waiting through multiple light changes as the procession headed from Sellersburg to New Albany. Throughout the 10-minute drive, it was inspiring and emotional to see how Southern Indiana citizens showed their respect and reverence toward the funeral procession.
Members of the American Legion were at the gravesite to greet the Navy Veteran and those who loved him. The ceremony consisted of the playing of “Taps,” a rifle detail with a gun salute, a touching poetry reading, and uniformed service members’ presentation of the burial flag. It was a somber ceremony as the flag was methodically and reverently folded and placed into the hands of Tom’s grieving widow.
Tom Staley, the Navy Veteran who always went the extra mile in both his personal and professional life, courageously fought his final battle with cancer. Although we grieve his loss, it is now time for our friend to rest in peace.
Matthew 5:4 “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”
