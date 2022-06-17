GEORGETOWN — It was a busy morning at The Georgetown Bakery's new location and things were moving with such ease it doesn't seem like it's only been open since Wednesday.
The longtime favorite donut shop, originally known as Donut Frenzy, opened its doors at 1116 Copperfield Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
"We can seat 60 people, considering we couldn't seat anybody before, that's a big deal," said co-owner Wade Simon. "We are excited about it."
Co-owners Simon and Nick Hiner talk about the new business over coffee and the bakery's beloved apple fritters.
"So that's where we're at now, that's what brought us to this location, we didn't have anywhere for anyone to site down," he said. "So far, so good. We hope by July 1st the kitchen will be fully running, we are hoping to do a full plate breakfast."
The restaurant has a generous dining area that can seat 60 people and Hiner said this will allow Georgetown Bakery to expand its menu to things like smash burgers, fish sandwiches and more.
For the pair, it's important to create a spot that's a destination in Georgetown that also compliments the other businesses in town.
"We want to elevate everyone, not just ourselves and create a good environment," Hiner said. "Not only do they stay and eat in Georgetown, they shop in Georgetown. We believe Georgetown is the next stop for growth in Louisville and we are trying to establish good restaurants in Georgetown."
If the steady stream of customers, and people walking in for job applications, are any indicators that's exactly what the new location is doing.
Aside from the famous apple fritters, Georgetown Bakery is known for its croissant sandwiches, donuts and donut holes.
People start making donuts overnight and all sandwiches are made-to-order. Workers fill the donuts and glazes are house made.
The former location will be flipped into a grill concept.
"It's exciting to see people move in (to Georgetown)," Hiner said. "It's exciting to see the city take an interest in itself."
