NEW ALBANY — An internationally-distributed Christmas movie by a local filmmaker has a number of Southern Indiana connections.
New Albany resident Tom Whitus’ film “The Gift of Christmas” was released in October on DVD and multiple streaming services, including Amazon Prime, PureFlix and Encourage TV on YouTube.
The film includes a number of local actors, including several from Southern Indiana, and it was directed, co-written and produced by Whitus through his production company, Silver Hills Pictures.
The film also features Bruce Davison, a Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee, and actress Dee Wallace, known for her role as the mother in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”
Nathan Todaro is among the lead actors in the film alongside actress Marissa Ghavami, a Louisville native. New Albany resident Brooks Roseberry, 11, portrays the grandson of Davison and Wallace's characters.
Whitus founded Silver Hills Pictures, named after the Silver Hills neighborhood in New Albany, in 2006.
“The Gift of Christmas” was filmed in Los Angeles, New Mexico, Arizona and Louisville in 2018 and 2019, and the editing took place throughout 2019 in Los Angeles. The filming took place during the holiday season, Whitus said.
The Christmas film features some of the same characters and actors featured in Whitus’ 2018 film “The Good Journey,” including Todaro, but “The Gift of Christmas” is also a standalone film.
“The idea of the story was this brother coming back home to visit his family for Christmas, and he’s bringing this actress from Hollywood with him [to Louisville],” Whitus said. “They stop at places like food banks and clothing banks along the way, and they kind of fall in love as they continue to go back home to Louisville.”
Todaro is a Jeffersonville High School graduate, and he is co-owner of American Smokehouse Stadium in Jeffersonville. He and Ghavami actually fell in love themselves during the filming of the movie, and they have been in a relationship ever since.
Todaro has lived in Los Angeles and New York City, and he and Ghavami are temporarily living in Louisville during the pandemic.
He enjoyed the road trip experience of “The Gift of Christmas,” he said.
“This film was shot in pretty much chronological order when we were traveling across the country, we had to shoot in a way where we were driving, and it was shot along the road in different states and cities,” Todaro said. “It made it made it special that in the process we were developing a relationship.”
Brooks has enjoyed acting since he was 3-years-old, and he has already been in a number of feature films at a young age. He is represented by Heyman Talent Louisville.
In the film, he portrays an older brother with two siblings, which was an acting experience he enjoyed as the youngest sibling in his family.
Brooks enjoyed getting to know the cast and crew during the hours on set between filming in Louisville. It was also fun to act alongside Wallace and Davison, he said.
“We didn’t get to hang out with them as much until the final days when we shot the final scenes,” he said. “They were really nice.”
Whitus and Todaro have collaborated for seven films over the past 16 years.
"He’s a great guy — I really enjoy working with him," Todaro said. "It's always a pleasure to work on the same set with a friend, writer, director and producer."
Brooks’ mother, Hannegan Roseberry, said she appreciates that her son has access to these type of opportunities in the Louisville area.
“It’s amazing that we can be here in New Albany and have access to these professional experiences,” she said.
Whitus said his film portrays a “Christ-centric” Christmas rather than a more secular "happy holidays" type of film, but he believes that people who are not religious will enjoy it as well.
“We want them to enjoy it whether they go to church every Sunday or just celebrate Christmas as a holiday,” he said.
Whitus said he has enjoyed seeing positive responses to his film, and he has even received comments from international viewers in places such as London and Berlin, he said.
“Something I wrote and edited is being seen by families in the Czech Republic and places like that — it’s a nice feeling that have that kind of impact,” he said.
Todara said the film emphasizes the importance of connecting despite differences.
"I think especially during this past year that’s been so tumultuous for everyone given COVID and the political environment going on, I hope this movie just reminds people to reconnect with family in spite of differences,” he said. “In the film, the family has differences, but they still come together as family and really make union and love as a priority versus what might divide them or what differences they might have.”
