Jeffersonville Deputy Fire Chief
Bruce DeArk
1968 – 2022
He was a hometown boy who made them proud, and, in turn, devoted his life’s work to helping keep that hometown safe.
In an outpouring of respect and love, friends and colleagues turned out Tuesday to pay final respects to that hometown boy who never left his Hoosier roots.
While many knew him as the Deputy Chief of the Jeffersonville Fire Department since 2012, his obituary in the Wednesday, Feb.9 News and Tribune noted:
“Raised by the most loving, attentive parents and siblings in the small Ohio River town of Utica, he was a cherished friend to many.”
The faces of those who attended the service for him Tuesday at Southeast Christian Church Indiana Campus or joined the funeral procession after or simply stood at attention on the streets showed their gratitude and respect.
Whether in person or on the Facebook page of the Jeffersonville Fire Department, the thanks and sympathies for his family were expressed.
He was a graduate of Jeffersonville High School, where he participated in basketball and baseball and continued to play in community leagues years later. He remained a supporter of Jeffersonville athletics throughout his life.
He began working for the Jeffersonville Fire Department in 2001. He was described as working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the citizens of Jeffersonville, as well as the men and women of the Jeffersonville Fire Department. He was recognized outside of Jeffersonville as well for his work.
His funeral procession Tuesday began at Southeast Christian Church and traveled through country that DeArk knew well to stop in front of Jeffersonville Fire Headquarters, where he spent much of his life. It paused for 10 seconds.
Then it was onward to Utica Pike and ultimately to Hillcrest Cemetery, his resting place. The community of Utica lined the streets to pay last respects.
The fire truck that carried DeArk’s casket was the last vehicle through the cemetery gates. It was followed by his firefighter colleagues walking in formation behind in dress uniform.
A final farewell to the native son.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.