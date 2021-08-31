I absolutely love Indiana high school basketball. In fact, one of my all-time favorite movies is “Hoosiers,” filmed in Knightstown, Indiana and starring screen legend Gene Hackman.
I loved the movie so much I rented out the gym (it has remained exactly as it was depicted in the movie) and took a bus load of guys up there a few years ago to play a few scrimmage games. For those of you who don’t follow sports movies much, it’s the story of a small-town high school basketball team set in the fictional town of “Hickory.” Hackman’s character is a seasoned college coach who has been demoted to this small town high school due to his inability to control his temper. He then takes the team on a run through the Indiana high school postseason tournament, confronting teams much larger than Hickory at a time well before the implementation of class basketball. It is basically a fictionalized story of the Milan basketball state champions of 1953. I’ll leave it there in case some of our readers haven’t seen the movie. If you haven’t, please watch it.
As a byproduct of this I have also always been fascinated by Indiana high school basketball gymnasiums. I grew up in Washington Indiana, home of the Hatchets. The town itself is home to roughly 10,000 people, and at full capacity the gym can seat 7,300. Only in Indiana would you be able to practically fit the entire town in your high school gym. My buddy, Chris Rosio, experienced “The Hatchet House” earlier this year when he followed Silver Creek to the regionals which were held in Washington. He loved it.
Moving closer to home and tackling the true topic of this article, a hidden and historic “gem of a gym” has been uncovered on Main Street in New Albany, more specifically at the Knights of Columbus. I know what you are thinking. How was it just now discovered, and where in the world would this gym be located at the New Albany K of C? Let’s start at the beginning, courtesy of local resident Ray Day. In a document called “Memories of the CCC and K of C’s on Main,” Ray details it as follows.
“In 1921, Stephen Day & Sons (Ray’s great grandfather) was contracted to build a gymnasium behind the grand home of William Culbertson at 809 E. Main St. For many years the property belonged to a Catholic organization called ‘The Young Men’ Institution. Eventually the entire facility became known as the ‘Catholic Community Center,’ where both men and women, young and old alike enjoyed athletic events, bowling, dances and other social events. The Cardinal Ritter Council of the Knights of Columbus purchased the property in 1953, and it continues today to house the Knights of Columbus,” said Day.
According to Day, there was also some high school basketball played in the gym. Day continues. “In 1951, Our Lady of Providence High School opened with a freshman class of about 120 students. Alvis ‘Pete’ Murphy was appointed physical education teacher and head of the athletic program. He immediately fielded a freshman basketball team. Unfortunately, it would be another year before the team’s home basketball gymnasium would be complete. Thus, for the ‘51-‘52 season, Providence practiced and played their home games at the K of C gym,” said Day. Beyond that there are more than a few people who recall stories of New Albany High School playing sectional games in the K of C gym in the 1920’s.
The gym was eventually closed up in the 1970’s due to heating costs and was just recently “rediscovered” to some extent. “One of the challenges we are faced with at the K of C is that the position of president is a one year commitment. Because of that there hasn’t been much documented history about the gym,” said current K of C President Mike Carter. “We are hopeful people will come forward with stories and pictures to help us document this history of this gym.”
In the meantime the space is being fully refurbished and is now being used as a gathering place for social events, weddings, business meetings and more. While there won’t be any basketball played, this historic gymnasium can now be utilized by groups for many purposes. The goal has been to raise $80,000 to invest in the ongoing refurbishing of this historic space. As of now they have raised $62,000.
The K of C will be hosting a reopening fundraising gala on Saturday, Sept. 18 entitled “The Hidden Gym - A Centennial Celebration.” There will be a silent auction as well as food catered by Stumler Catering. “Southern Sirens” will be providing live music. Tickets for this event are now on sale at the K of C Council from 4 - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. For info on donating to the silent auction or arranging a visit to see if the space could fit your future needs you call (812) 944-0801 or (502) 548-2968. You can also reach them by email at kofc1221@gmail.com. They are also eager to hear from residents who have pictures of the gym in their possession which they would be willing to share to begin documenting the history of this “hidden gem of a gym.”
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Advisor in Jeffersonville Indiana by day and a weekly food and general interest columnist for CNHI and The News and Tribune on evenings and weekends. He can be reached at davelobeck@gmail.com.
