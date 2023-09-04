NEW ALBANY – Poor houses and poor farms have a varied history across the U.S. as places that provided shelter to a wide variety of people.
Many of the individuals they housed included retirees who had no means of income. Before the Social Security Act became finalized in 1935, many elderly and disabled people had to reside on poor farms because they lacked the funds they needed in order to pay their bills and keep their homes or secure a rental residence. However, living on a poor farm was no picnic. Those who were physically able had to work in the fields or provide household help, including caring for other residents. One of the main reasons for that was because the support of poor farms’ operations relied on taxpayer dollars. During the next few decades after the 1930s, fewer people moved to poor farms, and most of the farms had closed as a result.
One such facility was The Floyd County Poor Farm, which was just one of the at least nine names the building was assigned over the years. Located off Grant Line Road near Sam Peden Community Park, the main building is commonly known as the North Annex.
A lot of individuals who lived on the vast property had no means of income, and they also did not have any remaining family to support them. Instead of becoming destitute, they became residents of the poor farm. Other residents included those who were mentally ill and/or challenged, unwed pregnant women, and lastly troubled youth.
“The current building was built by S. Day & Sons. They were New Albany builders who built many, many iconic buildings in the city," said Dave Barksdale, president of the Floyd County Historical Society and Floyd County's official historian.
Two of the buildings they constructed include the Floyd County Infirmary and Baer’s Bazaar Building.
Vic Megenity, vice president of the Floyd County Historical Society, had a lot to say about the Floyd County Poor Farm. He has also been instrumental in campaigning to save the building.
“That building has a tremendous history. The people who were sent to that building were very poor. The building was integrated. Lucy Higgs Nichols was there in 1915 when she died. It’s been on the endangered list for around 12 years now," he said.
"The back part was damaged by a fire in 1915 and had since been repaired. It was in operation until the early 1970s. After that, it became a home for troubled children.”
After another facility was renovated, the children were moved to the new center, leaving the historic building stripped and abandoned.
Ever since the poor farm building closed in 2011, it remains an even bigger mystery to many who are aware of at least some of its history. Some paranormal groups and investigators believe the old poor farm is haunted and have successfully sought to gain access to and investigate the property and the building.
The poor farm stretched out from Grant Line Road to the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, which was upward of 200 acres.
“The people who lived there were very self-sufficient. They brought their excess crops to the farmers market and sold them there," Megenity said.
There was also a poor farm in Clark County off what is now Ind. 62, close to the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds. Just like the one on Floyd County, the building was used for other purposes, and some of the graves and remains of those buried there were moved to a new location and commemorated with a plaque.
A former teacher at Scribner Middle School, Megenity is extremely passionate about local history, and whenever he hears about historically significant structures becoming endangered, he is always willing to come to the facilities’ aid.
“Twelve years ago, I heard about the poor farm’s plight. I became directly involved in saving the building. I worked mostly with the Floyd County Historical Society. Anyone who likes hearing about the history of New Albany cares about the history of the building," he said.
The historian is not the only one who has expressed interest in the building, as both the Floyd County Library and Lifespring have also shown interest in it.
Floyd County officials considered moving some government offices to the North Annex site, though those talks have largely ceased due to debate over costs tied to the overall project.
Megenity still supports that option.
“I hope it becomes an office for county officials. It would be ideal because there is ample parking and it would save the building," Megenity said. "I have talked with the president of the county commissioners, but he is very noncommittal at this point. It needs to be repurposed into something that would be very useful to those who serve our community.”
Poor farms are certainly a thing of the past now that different government agencies have taken on the responsibility of providing for the needy, but they were certainly vital in their roles during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Progress is something that happens all the time in towns and cities across the entire country, but preserving one’s history is an important part of moving into the future.
