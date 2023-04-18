CHARLESTOWN — Monday evening at the Charlestown Public Library, the Clark’s Grant Historical Society held its monthly meeting.
As some might already be aware of, certain parts of Southern Indiana are known for cement. Kelly Roggenkamp was the guest speaker, as well as a former cement logistics manager at what is now Heidelberg Materials Cement in Speed. The name of his program was The Early Cement Industry in Louisville and Southern Indiana.
An interesting subject was covered before the main part of the program began; it concerned the Thomas Downs House. Sue-Ellen Koetter, the president of the Clark’s Grant Historical Society, introduced a very generous donor. Chris Spencer of the Charlestown Lions Club presented a $500 donation to pay for two new front doors for the Thomas Downs House. Significant renovations for the building are underway, which they have recently started again after COVID restrictions were lifted. During the business part of the meeting, Koetter talked about some of the upcoming renovations. Spencer said about the house’s restoration, “We are very excited to make a contribution to keep the construction going at the Thomas Downs House. It’s great to keep our history alive.”
Roggenkamp dove right into his presentation and showed participants slides to illustrate his points as he talked. He began by giving the definition of cement, talked about early forms of concrete, and mentioned a few examples that are still in existence, such as the remains of the Parthenon. Concrete is a mixture of aggregates, such as sand and gravel, as well as pastes made from water and Portland cement.
After that, he presented the audience with scientific information concerning chemical components of cement and the processes which people undergo to create it.
During the summer of 1807, John Anthony Tarascon purchased 65 acres of land to use for his mill. When Tarascon passed away, his brother, Louis, inherited the business. Louis, along with John Hulme, got the idea to ground cement at the mill.
Roggenkamp then talked a little more about the history of the mill and showed us an advertisement from 1844 for their hydraulic cement, as well as gave us a rundown of the budding business’s economics at the time.
The Louisville Hydraulic Cement and Water Power Company saw its beginnings during the 1860s in Speed, Indiana. James B. Speed was responsible for bringing cement to the Speed area. There were numerous mills in the Kentuckiana at the time, and all of them wanted to make their products available to a wide variety of consumers.
There were also many alliances and trusts that took place over the years, and Roggenkamp presented a timeline that extended through the early years of the 20th Century.
Working conditions at the quarries were bleak during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, as workers tirelessly labored for very small wages. Often, workers were expected to labor seven days a week, and some of them were children. To illustrate his point, Roggenkamp showed the audience various photos of the cement workers during those times.
Around 1906, natural cement became less popular, so the products the Louisville Cement Company were producing saw a significant decline in sales. “That’s when J.B. Speed came up with the idea of mixing synthetic Portland cement with natural cement,” Roggenkamp said regarding J.B. Speed’s determination to keep up with progress.
Despite the low sales, the Louisville Cement Company had a large impact on the surrounding communities during its peak. The mills had employed over 1,000 people. In order to make accommodations for all those employees, the Speed family built many facilities including houses, a grocery store, a hotel, a department store, an interdenominational church, and a golf course, just to name a few. However, their main contribution was the Speed Community House, where members of the community came together. The house also included a library and a school. The Louisville Cement Company permanently closed the building in 1966. After the Speed Community House was demolished, it became Speed Park.
Roggenkamp then showed the audience some pictures of cement mill ruins, including one in Cementville. “If you know where to look, you can still see remains of those old mills,” the presenter said as he was showing slides.
The last time the Louisville Cement Company produced any natural cement was in 1970, when they helped stabilize Niagara Falls. Though some might view that as the end of a great era, our local cement industry has made, and continues to make, great contributions to the Kentuckiana area.
