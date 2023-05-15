JEFFERSONVILLE — Friday morning at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Steve and Carol Stenbro talked about their bed and breakfast, the Market Street Inn, and the history behind the building in which so many have lived and visited during the years. Archives of the site including photos of the building and newspaper articles were laid out on the tables for participants to peruse.
The building had gone through many setbacks and changes since it was first built. It was originally a private residence mansion built in 1881 by George and Barbara Pfau. After the turn of the previous century, in 1906, it became a home for widows of the Civil War, commonly referred to as the “Old Ladies Home.”
The 1937 flood devastated the entire building, rendering it out of commission for a great deal of time. From 1985-1996, the site was the home to the original Haven House Homeless Shelter, but the structure was damaged by two fires in 1996, one of which resulted from a lightning strike. After that, the building was dormant for approximately six years, until the Stenbros purchased it.
The couple showed the audience slideshow pictures of the building before they began to work on it. The damage to the site was heavy, and they knew it was going to take an immense amount of work to restore it. “We could see the building was in great disrepair,” Mr. Stenbro explained. “However, I was up for the challenge and knew others would be, as well.”
He then talked about various parts of the building, including the basement, for which they had to establish a stable foundation. “It wasn’t too great a task for me,” said Mr. Stenbro. “Luckily, I worked with a lot of good people who helped me.”
The couple had a smaller bed and breakfast in Utica, and they wanted to expand. Their business at the Market Street Inn began to flourish when more people came to downtown Jeffersonville. “We bought the building for $59,000 in April 2002,” Mr. Stenbro said, as he still saw some potential for the dilapidated structure.
“When we bought it, we decided to turn it into a bed and breakfast. It took a little over three years to renovate, and we opened in October 2005.”
The three-story bed and breakfast has seven guest rooms, three of which are suites, and two dining rooms. It also has a rooftop deck which guests can enjoy.
“Former President George W. Bush came to visit in October 2006,” Mrs. Stenbro said. “That was one of our proudest moments.” One of the framed photos on display was that of the former president standing outside in front of the entrance.
Though the couple had put in a lot of work and there is a world of difference between the before and after photos, Mr. Stenbro said, “In every project I undergo, I like to keep something original.” Many would probably agree that is a fitting homage to history.
After the presentation, the Stenbros gave an opportunity for discussion and questions and told a few more stories about their experiences restoring the building. Some members of the audience asked questions, mostly about the renovation process, and everyone listened with interest to the answers.
Mrs. Stenbro then mentioned how zoners and planners should take the historical factor into consideration before deciding to demolish a building. “Just to let people know, if there is a question about historical property, they should always ask questions instead of tearing it down," she said.
Historical buildings are very significant to the areas where they are located, and that is what sometimes draws people to a certain structure.
“I would do it again,” Mr. Stenbro said regarding the renovation. He put a lot of work into the project and is beyond pleased with the end results. All their hard work has surely paid off, and because of downtown Jeffersonville’s re-surging popularity, the Market Street Inn has attracted many more guests.
For those who would like to see what the Market Street Inn has to offer, please visit their website at: https://www.innonmarket.com/.
