SOUTHERN INDIANA — Todd Antz spent many a Sunday during his youth helping his parents clean their business to earn a few bucks for doughnuts.
That was back when that business, Keg Liquors, also included a bar. Crowds packed into the Clarksville location to watch Indiana University basketball games that were projected on a screen.
It was difficult to find IU contests on television back in those days, as the Louisville market dominated the coverage, but Keg Liquors carried the games thanks to a high-powered antenna. Two decades later, when Antz took over the family business, it was almost impossible to find craft beer in Southern Indiana, but Keg Liquors became the spot for that as well.
That original Clarksville store at 617 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway has been rebuilt on the same property, and it no longer includes a bar, but Keg Liquors continues to draw crowds and garner recognition.
This month brings two major milestones for the Southern Indiana establishment.
Keith and Phyllis Antz purchased Keg Liquors on Oct. 20, 1976. This month marks not only the 44th anniversary of that investment, but the 50th birthday of Keg Liquors, which opened in October 1970.
“They were both doing different jobs and this popped up as something that was a good, stable opportunity, so they bought in,” Antz said of his parent’s decision to buy Keg Liquors.
Antz was headed in a different direction after graduating from Ball State University. He worked for AT&T in Columbus, Ohio for five years before moving with his wife to Arizona to work for another large corporation.
He was climbing the ladder, but Antz was also getting burned out with the work.
“Ten years of corporate America and suddenly being an entrepreneur sounded really good,” Antz said.
About that time, his parents were eying retirement. Based on Antz’s career choices, they didn’t believe he would be interested in moving back to Southern Indiana to take over the family business.
“I think I was the last person in the world they thought who would be willing to come back here,” Antz said.
But Antz and his wife wanted to be back closer to family as they were raising their own children. In January of 2005, he became owner of Keg Liquors. His tenure started with the pressure of living up to the family legacy combined with his vision for putting his own mark on the business.
“You had the mentality of obviously I’ve got to maintain this, but also, how can I grow this business? What changes can we do to change what this place does?” he said.
At that time, the New Albanian Brewing Co. was about the only place in Southern Indiana that sold craft beer. Keg Liquors was going to join that market, though Antz admitted it was a risk considering craft beer wasn’t nearly as popular then as it is now.
He said NABC helped promote his business and they formed a partnership. A local craft brewing group named FOSSILS was also instrumental in Keg Liquors’ early success in transitioning to selling what Antz calls “good beer.”
“They really helped us tailor what products to bring in,” he said.
But selling craft beer was just the start.
In 2006, Keg Liquors started the Fest of Ale. The festival now features over 100 breweries and 250 craft and import beers, but its founding principle was charity. Though the 2020 version was cancelled due to the coronavirus, the Fest of Ale has raised over $125,000 for the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Keg Liquors has also grown its physical footprint in Southern Indiana. After initially opening a second location in downtown New Albany, Keg Liquors has settled into a spot at 4304 Charlestown Road near the Meijer shopping center.
“This location has been a roaring success,” Antz said.
Between its stores, Keg Liquors employs 16 to 18 people on average. With two locations, Antz said he’s been able to step away from some of the day-to-day operations and focus on managerial responsibilities.
“I credit my employees for the success we’ve had because they allow me to step back and be more strategic rather than just being tactical every day,” Antz said.
Charity Zollman is the store manager for the New Albany location. She’s been with Keg Liquors for nine years after working for a different liquor store. She said customer service and selection are what set Keg Liquors apart from its competitors.
“If you treat people the way they want to be treated, they’re coming back,” she said.
The employees at Keg Liquors have a cohesive relationship and it starts with Antz’s leadership, Zollman added.
“We do really well as a team,” she said.
There have been changes in the business since Antz took over Keg Liquors. Local distributors have dwindled and have been replaced with entities that sell alcohol in dozens of states. That creates challenges for a locally-owned store as it has to compete against chains for products.
But Keg Liquors continues to be supported by the Southern Indiana community and beyond. The business has won dozens of awards, has been featured in several publications and is considered a craft beer destination for consumers nationwide.
And yet, it still has the family-owned connections that have made Keg Liquors a Southern Indiana staple for five decades.
“I’ve been a part of it since I was a kid, and we still have customers from that long ago who still come in the store. We’ll have customers who will come in the store and ask about my dad and how he’s doing,” Antz said.
