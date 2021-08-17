CLARKSVILLE — A New Orleans-inspired seafood restaurant with locations across the Midwest and southeastern U.S. is planning for one of its newest ventures in Clarksville.
The Juicy Crab, which started in 2015 in Duluth, Ga., will take over the space at 970 East Lewis and Clark Pkwy., formerly occupied by Logan’s Roadhouse, which closed in the fall. The news is confirmed both through a “Coming Soon” sign at the former steakhouse, and on the Juicy Crab website, although information on its completion is not yet available.
Clarksville Building Commissioner Rick Barr said the company filed for permits through the state in early spring, and a permit through the town for a complete renovation of the building, which Barr said was granted roughly three weeks ago.
The business lands in a busy commercial part of town where there has been a recent focus for revitalization and redevelopment, to re-imagine new uses for the shifting commerce trends.
Although this project needs a go-ahead from the building commissioner’s office, A.D. Stonecipher, Clarksville Town Council member and Redevelopment Commission president said it is a welcome addition to the evolving area.
“It speaks to the resiliency of our commercial district,” Stonecipher said, adding that the redevelopmnt commission continues to make infrastructure investment in the area, including the recent completion of Leisure Way, which connects Veterans Parkway to the hotel district near Lewis and Clark Parkway.
“I think businesses in the hospitality and dining industry...recognize the value of Clarksville and its location [in] Southern Indiana,” he said.
According to the company website, the inspiration behind The Juicy Crab started long before the first restaurant opening in 2015, having roots in the seafood-preparing skills the family patriarch picked up in his travels as a sailor.
For more information on the business, go to www.thejuicycrab.com.
