CLARKSVILLE — A newer Clarksville business is for sale.
There's a sign outside The Juicy Crab, 970 East Lewis and Clark Parkway, indicating the location is up for sale or lease.
Town of Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin said the business had been dealing with staffing issues.
The New Orleans-inspired seafood restaurant held a grand opening on Feb. 17.
The location was formerly a Logan's Roadhouse. The steakhouse closed in the fall of 2020.
The Juicy Crab's website no long lists Clarksville, Indiana under its location tabs. There's also a sign out front indicating the location is available through a real estate company in the Atlanta, Georgia area.
The Juicy Crab's location is in a part of Clarksville that is pinpointed for redevelopment and revitalization.
Another business, Denny's, located nearby at 943 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, is closed and no longer listed on the company's website.
There are also new businesses coming to the area. A new Planet Fitness gym is set to open nearby, at 1500 Green Tree Boulevard. The facility will replace the gym at 516 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway.
"The Planet Fitness has outgrown its location on Lewis and Clark Parkway," Conklin said, adding the new gym will fill the space previously occupied by a Burlington store.
Royal Couture Treats Boutique, Carali's Rotisserie Chicken and the Clarksville Party Hall have all recently opened in the town.
As for other new businesses, Conklin said Hunter's Station Pizza is preparing to open in north Clarksville.
