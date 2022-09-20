FLOYD COUNTY — A free evening of live country music will be headlined by a Grammy Award-winning band.
The Kentucky Headhunters will cap off Floyd County’s Country Celebration on Saturday at Sam Peden Community Park in New Albany. The Kentucky Headhunters, whose hits include “Walk Softly on this Heart of Mine”, “Oh Lonesome Me” and “Dumas Walker”, are scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m. in Floyd County’s largest park.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with Six String Hustle slated to play. The band will be followed by Confederate Railroad at 7 p.m.
Country Celebration is a collaboration between the Floyd County Parks Department, the Floyd County Commissioners and the Floyd County Council.
Floyd County Parks Superintendent Roger Jeffers said the county has hosted some large concerts in the past with the aim of bringing some big bands to Southern Indiana every few years. He said county officials are pleased with the lineup slated to perform Saturday.
“We think we have some really good country bands coming in here and it should be a good show,” Jeffers said.
Located off Grant Line Road, Jeffers said Community Park is a great setting for the event. The park has ample parking and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department will provide security and help with traffic flow.
“It’s a great venue. The stage will be facing toward the lake. The weather is supposed to be perfect. It should be a great night,” Jeffers said.
Admission to the show is free. There will be food and drink vendors on site, and those who attend are encouraged to bring their own blanket or lawn chair. Alcohol won’t be allowed at the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.