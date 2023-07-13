CLARKSVILLE — "The Lion King, Jr." is a rousing musical about a young lion coming of age after his father Mufasa is murdered by henchmen hired by his evil brother, Scar, and it opens Friday at Clarksville Little Theatre.
Simba as the only heir is soon in the sites of his evil uncle so the young lion is spirited away and disappears. The play centers then on his eventual return to his home and his rightful role as King.
Rebecca Brewer skillfully directs and choreographs this production featuring 31 children of assorted ages, while Christie Tompkins provides musical direction.
Both have achieved amazing results with the children in the play. The voices are strong, the music is contagious, the costumes are amazing, and the set is just right. Simba, skillfully played as a young lion by Olivia McDowell, is endearing and brings us into the play with the finesse of a seasoned performer. Madac McMahon comes in mid show as the more mature Simba ready to assume his role and save his kingdom. He does so with confidence and grace.
Both Simba's have voices that are strong and able to pull the audience into them. Nala is also played by two characters, first as the young Nala by Rami McCritem, and the older Nala by Lexie Lenfert. Both characters are strong and impressive. The level of confidence the young performers have is amazing to watch and quite contagious.
Parker Grubbs as Scar is deliciously evil and you find yourself cheering when he gets his comeuppance. A stand out character is Rafiki skillfully and professionally played by Mychele Bradshaw. She guides the audience through with her strong voice and strong stage presence. Costumed beautifully as Rafiki she is both seer and guide. All 31 of the children in this play deserve all the appreciation we can give. They worked hard and it is so obvious in the play that unfolds in front of us as audience members.
The tone of the show is set from the beginning and keeps your attention throughout the entire production. It is made even stronger by some magical voices from the Lionesses and Prideland Ensemble. Hats off to a great job and a show very much worth seeing.
Production dates are Friday, Saturday and July 21-22 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday and July 23 at 2 p.m. Please join the Clarksville Little Theatre and the cast and crew of "The Lion King, Jr." You will walk out singing and appreciate so much the talent of some very young people.
