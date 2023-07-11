CLARKSVILLE — A new event space has come to Clarksville in the form of The Magnolia, where guests will celebrate their special moments in a 150-year-old mansion.
The Magnolia, 318 W. Lewis and Clark Parkway, was bought last December and was renovated to create a warm and welcoming space for the guests.
They opened their doors on Easter Sunday and recently had a ribbon cutting to officially announce their opening.
Weddings, birthday parties, meetings and Bar Mitzvahs are among the events The Magnolia looks to draw.
The Magnolia is able to accommodate up to 500 guests, and if needed, tents can be set up in the parking lot to accommodate more people.
“It’s not just exclusive for weddings, so if someone wants to have a surprise party, we can do that,” said Brian Bell, The Magnolia’s co-owner. “There’s a lot of different ways this place can be utilized.”
Throughout the building, televisions are set up for livestreaming meetings. The Magnolia can also serve multiple clients at once.
“We can have multiple events with the way that it’s (the building) set up,” Bell said. “We could have stuff on the left and stuff on the right, so they wouldn’t interfere with one another.”
Bell has been living in Southern Indiana for over 20 years. He was always interested in the building when he first saw it. He had been in the building a few times when it was the Sunset Grill.
“I was always intrigued by the building and the characteristics and the history of it,” Bell said. “When it came up for sale I was like I need to figure out a way and what type of business would survive here.”
Bell knew that there was a need for destination event space where people could have curated events that would feel uniquely theirs, he said.
There are four wedding packages offered at The Magnolia: intimate, marquee, large and winter wedding packages.
“It’s a curated event. We want this to be the best experience of their life,” Bell said. “We truly care about our clients, so we want to make sure that they had the best experience possible.”
