SOUTHERN INDIANA — Efforts to provide another option for families and mothers trying to feed their young children is underway in Southern Indiana.
The Milk Bank, an Indianapolis-based non-profit focusing on reducing infant mortality by providing access to breast milk, is trying to set up a Milk Depot in either Clark or Scott county.
At the Milk Depot people can drop off breast milk if they have extra or pick up supplies if needed.
Earlier this summer the Indiana Department of Health and The Milk Bank teamed up to host milk drives statewide for lactating mothers to donate their breast milk. The drive planned for Clark County on Sept. 8 has been canceled in lieu of creating a permanent solution in the area instead.
“We are trying to work to pick a spot for families across Clark and Scott counties to access milk and drop off (donation) deliveries,” said Jenna Streit, advancement director at The Milk Bank. “We are actually researching partners and trying to find one that makes the most sense to work with The Milk Bank.”
The are milk depots in Louisville and other parts of Indiana, but no depots in this Southern Indiana region.
Earlier this summer The Milk Bank Executive Director Freedom Kolb said in a news release there’s been an 89% surge in demand for breast milk from the non-profit and a 200% increase in medical relief requests.
Streit said The Milk Bank is targeting the area because the need is great. The News and Tribune was able to verify that so far this year there have been more than 1,200 births in Clark, Scott and Floyd county hospitals. That figure does not include mothers living in the counties whose babies were born in other counties or at other facilities.
Beth Geiser, director of marketing for Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville, said that as of late in the day Aug. 30, 661 babies had been born there since the beginning of 2022. That figure includes deliveries for Scott Memorial Health in Scottsburg, which is part of Norton Healthcare and Lifepoint Health, as is Clark Memorial.
Chris Morris, marketing manager at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, said that hospital had recorded 580 births as of the end of July 2022.
“We think donor milk could have an impact for infant health outcomes,” Streit said.
It’s been busy for the nonprofit over the past few months, due to the national formula shortage leaving some shelves bare and parents unable to find food for their children.
“We’ve had calls from families who have not been able to find the formula that their child needs; they’re racing out to The Milk Bank to request donor milk,” she said. “On the flip side, we’ve had a great increase in donor families who realize that more families are are turning to The Milk Bank and want to become a donor.”
A few weeks ago the United States Department of Agriculture extended waivers that provide WIC families the access to formula options amid the nationwide shortage. They were supposed to expire at the end of September, but will now go through the end of the year.
“USDA recognizes the flexibilities provided by these waivers remain necessary as we continue to pull every lever to address infant formula supply issues and provide certainty for families,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We will continue to work all hands on deck to ensure families can access infant formula, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government approach to get more safe formula on store shelves nationwide.”
The News and Tribune spoke to Charlestown mother Patience Bower in May about issues finding the correct formula for her son. She said Tuesday that she’s found another solution.
“We eventually had to try a different formula,” Bower said. “Our doctor gave the OK to try one that is dairy-based I just picked one I always see on the shelves when I go in and so far it’s been good.”
It’s still hard to find the original formula she was using.
“(It’s) amino-based, it was just impossible to find it even when I go and buy formula,” she said. “I never seen it in a store. I’m also not looking as diligently as I was.”
She said the shelves are still empty of certain varieties of formula.
“It’s usually pretty bare every time I go in,” she said. “There’s the same three types of formula, there’s not a lot of selection for babies that need it.”
The Milk Bank’s goal is to make finding food easier for parents.
“We’ve reached a new normal, which is a higher volume than we’ve previously seen before,” Streit said. “While the shortage has settled down the new normal amount of milk going out to our hospitals and NICUS across the state (is increasing). That’s why our need for donors is continuous. The more people who know about it the more donors we will possibly have.”
