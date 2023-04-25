NEW ALBANY - F5 Enterprises, LLC in collaboration with New Hope Services, Inc. launched a series of open community discussion and dialogues centered around resource accessibility, equality and equity with support from a grant funded by the Indiana Department of Health, Office of Minority Health.
The series is titled A Common Conversation: The Move Forward. It started with an event in March and continues Thursday in New Albany.
F5 is inviting Southern Indiana and surrounding communities to this discussion series that consists of a podcast and a series of in-person discussions. This new series is hosted by local social entrepreneur Miguel Hampton, MSM and Missy Smith, a community leader and trainer with 20 years experience in child abuse prevention and program management.
“I believe deeply in James Baldwin’s statement that “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” We believe that our community leaders want to make services and resources more accessible and equitable, and to do this we need to face those opportunities for improvement head on,” Smith said.
Community Discussions and Topics:
March
Let’s Talk Equity
View Replay: https://youtu.be/SDXvqmt4QpU
Private Group Link: https://facebook.com/groups/themoveforward
Thursday
Let’s Talk Child Welfare
Time: Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Program 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Location: Carnegie Museum, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany
Speakers: Adria Johnson, CEO of Metro United Way,
Anita Barbee, University of Louisville, Professor and Distinguished University Scholar, Kent School of Social Work.
Sonja Grey, ECHO, Executive Director
RSVP FREE: https://tmfchildwelfare.eventbrite.com
June 15
Let’s Talk Economic Health & Wellness, A conversation on building Equitable ECo-Systems
Time: Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Program 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Location: CASI, Community Action of Southern Indiana
RSVP FREE: https://tmfehw.eventbrite.com
Aug 25
Second annual, Let’s Talk Mental Health
Time: Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Program 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Location: BAYA, Clarksville
RSVP FREE: https://LTMH23.eventbrite.com
Oct. 27
Breaking the Cycle of Abuse, A Interpersonal Violence Conversation
Time: Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Program 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Location: BAYA, Clarksville
RSVP FREE: https://LTDV.eventbrite.com
Nov. 17, 18
Ninth annual, “W.E.W” Women Empowering Women Breakfast
Time: Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Program 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Location: Carriage House, Jeffersonville
RSVP: TBA | Ticket Price | TBA
ABOUT F5 Enterprises, LLC & COMMON CONVERSATIONS:
F5 Enterprises, is a creative branding and media production company based in Southern Indiana since 2007. You can learn more about Common Conversations at https://CommonConvo.tv and select podcasts at http://commonconvo.com. Common Convo is an active storytelling platform and brand of F5 Enterprises, LLC administered by Miguel Hampton. Since 2006 Common conversations has been a podcast, radio show, v-log and livestream that engages in the art of storytelling centered around equity, and everyday conversations. Common Convo focuses on real life experiences, social justice, politics, wealth development and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.