FLOYDS KNOBS — About three years ago, Ginny Weigleb and her husband, Daniel, planted a seed of hope in Floyds Knobs when they opened a thrift shop dedicated to serving survivors of abuse.
And their mission has continued to grow. On Thursday, customers will be able to set foot in the thrift shop's new location.
The Mustard Seed Thrift on Mission, a Christian-based nonprofit, is expanding both its space and operations with its new shop on Paoli Pike. The nonprofit supports adult survivors of sexual, physical and emotional abuse by connecting them with resources for healing and donating profits to Survivors of Abuse Restored (SOAR) Ministries, a Christian-based group in Sellersburg that provides counseling and other resources for women who have faced sexual abuse.
The Mustard Seed first opened its store at 3620 Paoli Pike in March 2016, located just across the street from the new location. Since then, the thrift store has expanded from 1,800 square feet to 4,500 square feet, and in 2017, it opened another store in Sellersburg. The new Floyds Knobs store at 3579 Paoli Pike is more than 9,000 square feet.
The new space will allow the nonprofit to connect with the community in a different way, according to Ginny Weigleb, founder and president of The Mustard Seed. The new location includes room for event space, and the nonprofit plans to offer educational events to inform abuse survivors about community resources. The expanded donation center will also make it easier for people to drop off items at the store, she said, and additional office space is upstairs.
On Wednesday, staff members and volunteers transferred inventory from the original shop to the new location, and they intend to open the doors by 9 a.m. Thursday. The shop offers donated clothing, shoes, jewelry, purses and home goods, including name brands at discounted prices, and the shop offers free Sunergos coffee for customers.
"When you're walking into these doors, and we're representing something that's so serious, like adult survivors of sexual abuse, we already have these feelings about being yucky and stuff like that, so it is very important to present whatever we sell and the aesthetics in a very clean and beautiful way, so you're going to find really high quality stuff at really low, low prices," Weigleb said. "Our average price of clothing is $4.27."
A JOURNEY TOWARD HEALING
For Weigleb, the mission of The Mustard Seed is directly related to her own life experiences. She is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse herself, and she has received help from SOAR on her journey toward healing.
"[Abuse] really is at the root of so many problems in people’s lives," Weigleb said. "It’s a burden on the souls that have been affected, and it leads to a lot of dysfunction. It’s a cyclical thing for families, so we are really committed to changing the narrative."
Customers who come in to shop at the thrift shop will also learn about The Mustard Seed's mission, she said. In addition to acting as a funding vehicle for SOAR, the nonprofit is an educational resource for the community.
"So if we have 70 people come in just to shop and another 30 people coming in to donate, that is 100 people that we get to interact with and talk about our mission," Weigleb said.
Leslie Thomas, founder and vice president of SOAR, said funds from The Mustard Seed helps the organization with expenses such as supplies, rent, utilities and retreats. The ministry offers support group meetings, crisis intervention, mentoring, referrals and more for abuse survivors. Over the past 19 years, the group has helped more than 700 women, she said.
In addition, the thrift shop proceeds allowed the organization to move into its current Sellersburg location at 110 S. New Albany St., which is four times bigger than its former space in New Albany. The new facility allowed SOAR to offer more space for meetings and to expand its hours of operation. The shop has also helped fund training for facilitators.
Thomas said she is excited to see the growth of The Mustard Seed, and she hopes the new location will help SOAR reach even more goals, including the addition of support groups for male survivors of abuse. She appreciates the thrift store's support of survivors throughout their recovery processes.
"It means a lot, because people are supporting survivors in their recovery and it's not such a closed subject anymore — it means a lot that it's more open, and we can talk about it with the public and that they’re supportive," she said.
THE RESTORATION PROCESS
Restoring the new Floyds Knobs location into The Mustard Seed hasn't been an easy task — Weigleb describes the previous state of the building as "absolutely horrifying." The building, which was formerly home to a bar called the Boot Scoot, was in disrepair for years.
The building was flooded by a frozen sprinkler pipe, and it was infested with mold. The electricity had been turned off, and meat was left to rot in the refrigerator for years. They had to remove every piece of drywall in the building because of the mold.
"When we first walked in, we actually had to walk in hazmat suits," she said. "It was horrible."
Once they started the restoration process, they discovered more issues that set back their plans to open in April, including a lack of support columns for the upper floor, and they have worked to fix the foundation of the building.
Christie Morris, The Mustard Seed's executive director of development, has a background in art and design, and she has worked to transform the new space from a mess to a clean, cozy space. It's been a lot of work, she said, but it's been a "work of love."
She said she sees an outpouring of support from the community through their donations and purchases.
"All of the items you see displayed here have been donated by people who no longer need these items, or the kids have outgrown them, so we are putting them to new purpose, and that is a wonderful thing," she said. "And it is awesome seeing all of the items in the store knowing they have had a life before."
Weigleb said the process of restoring the deteriorating building reminds her of the healing process for an abuse survivor.
"That’s been the process—uncovering all of this hard stuff to put into a new foundation and discover that you can live a different life that doesn’t have chains on the doors, that you feel clean, that you do not feel contaminated anymore," she said.
