NEW ALBANY — Teaching art classes to kids has been a longtime dream for Paig Trinkle, but for many years, art was often put on the back burner as she and her husband raised their family.
But when she started spending more time indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it became a nightly routine for her family to draw, paint or sculpt with clay.
This new routine became the “catalyst” for art classes offered in a studio behind her downtown New Albany home. In June, she taught the first class at The New Artists Studio, at 221 East 9th Street in New Albany.
“Art has the ability to transform your mood,” she said. “It can relieve stress and spark the imagination in a way that cell phones and TVs simply cannot, especially for children whose minds yearn to create.”
The New Artists Studio offers 10-week sessions for kids ages 9 to 14. Trinkle, who also works as a florist at Lavender Hill Floral in downtown Jeffersonville, was a fine arts major with an emphasis in painting at Indiana University Southeast.
The classes for the fall session filled up quickly, Trinkle said. She also plans to offer Saturday art camps this fall, and registration for the January session will begin in November. Parents can reserve a spot for their kid by by emailing thenewartistsstudio@gmail.com, calling 812-987-1277 or reaching out to the studio’s Facebook page.
Her home was built in 1853, and it has been filled with many artists throughout the years, according to Trinkle. It also shares a courtyard with the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, which is “coincidental and wonderful,” she said.
Trinkle said each art lesson begins with lessons on famous artists or art movements — in previous lessons, she has taught her students about Surrealism and Cubism.
“We explore some of the fundamentals such as color and composition and we give students a chance to create work for their own portfolio,” she said. “The kids enjoy seeing their piece hanging on the studio wall next to a printout of a painting that is hanging in the [Museum of Modern Art] — they are usually shocked by the similarities.”
She said she was a little apprehensive to start the classes amid the pandemic, but she is now limiting the number of students who can attend, and students must wear masks in the studio.
As the sessions wrap up, The New Artists Studio offers student art shows highlighting the work the kids have completed throughout the session.
“The intention is for students to see their work hanging in a gallery setting and to be proud of what they’ve learned and created,” Trinkle said. “Not every child excels in sports or is necessarily strong in academics. For some of our students, creating art is their opportunity to expand their identity and grow in self-confidence.”
