CHARLESTOWN — The history and future of Origin Park were discussed Monday at the Charlestown Public Library.
The executive director of River Heritage Conservancy, Susan Rademacher, presented a program on Origin Park to the Clark's Grant Historical Society. Rademacher has lived and worked in many places; she mentioned how she first came to the area.
“I was accepted in the early admission program at Hanover College...I fell in love with the scenes near the Ohio River,” she said.
Years later, her love of the scenery near the Ohio River Falls would inspire her to work with the River Heritage Conservancy.
The River Heritage Conservancy is a nonprofit which was established in 2016. The organization's goal is to develop the land near the shoreline of the Ohio River Falls, thus turning it into public parks that will attract locals (and others from surrounding areas) for decades to come. What many consider to be damaged and abandoned areas will be transformed into something which those living in, and near, the urban areas in Southern Indiana can enjoy. Rademacher showed slides of projected plans for the park, beginning with 430 acres east of Silver Creek, which was the first site they had chosen.
Origin Park will be a place where modernization and nature combine, offering a lot for the people who visit, all the while preserving the lives and habitats of the animals that live there, some of which are rare and endangered species. A connection with nature is just as important to those who live in urban areas as it is to those who live in rural and suburban areas.
Rademacher talked about how passionate she is about the project.
“The calling to come back and work on Origin Park is a chance of a lifetime,” she said.
The projected date of completion for phase one is 2026. Construction is slated to begin before the year is over. The total cost for completing Phase One is $32 million.
The first public facility, the Silver Creek Blueway, is projected to be opened in November. According to Rademacher, “The Silver Creek Blueway will be the first impression the public will have of Origin Park.”
That is important, especially because everyone involved in the planning of the parks is counting on them to be a success.
Scenery, like history, is story-driven. Bison migrated to the area and crossed over the shallow Ohio River, after which they eventually made their way to Tennessee. Settlers who hunted the bison also made their way to the area. Some of the same routes the bison traveled were also used by those in the Underground Railroad who were escaping slavery.
“Everything that crosses through the area leaves their mark,” Rademacher said of all the stories related to the Falls of Ohio.
That also applies to the areas which were contaminated by industrial waste from nearby facilities.
“All those problem areas need to be cleaned up,” Rademacher said as she explained the importance of stopping the erosion.
However, the process is not as straightforward as it sounds. It will require lots of time and money. The organization has even lobbied in Washington D.C. in order to contribute to the project’s funds. The River Heritage Conservancy will also have to generate its own income from visitors enjoying all the featured attractions.
Even though the river’s pattern is dynamic, it adds an element of excitement, as visitors to the park can witness the changing flows. Bike paths and walking paths will be just two of many ways people can enjoy the scenery.
For those who would like to learn more about Origin Park, visit the website www.originpark.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.