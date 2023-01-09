JEFFERSONVILLE – Tommy Howell will be playing music and telling stories of his time starring in movies at Maxwell’s House of Music on Saturday.
Howell is an American actor, writer, director, producer and singer and songwriter. He is most well known for playing Ponyboy Curtis in The Outsiders, but has had roles in movies such as E.T. the Extra Terrestrial and Red Dawn.
The concert will be from 8-11 p.m. at 1710 E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville. Food and drinks will be provided. The event is for ages 21 and over.
“He (Howell) does kind of Cowboy Americana (music),” said Mike McAfee, Maxwell’s House of Music manager. “It’ll be primarily acoustic because the show is really a storytelling music show.”
During the show, Howell will play some songs and then tell a story or talk about his time acting. McAfee said that it is similar to the Storytellers show that aired on VH1.
“I’ve seen some footage and people call out some questions and he always answered,” McAfee said.
The event will also have VIP tickets, and with those tickets fans will be able to meet Howell and take pictures with him. The ticket price ranges from $35-$100. The opening act will be a local artist Brooks Ritter.
“It’s a pretty interesting show. He plays some cool music and he talks a lot, it’s a lot of fun,” McAfee said. “Between the two of them, it should be a good night.”
