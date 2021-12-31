SOUTHERN INDIANA — It was the story that wouldn't go away, as the pandemic continued to affect seemingly every aspect of life in 2021.
Spirits were raised in early 2021 with the introduction of COVID-19 vaccinations. The volunteer effort in Southern Indiana was substantial, as local residents gave their time to work alongside medical professionals in administering the shots.
But as the weeks went by, the vaccination lines waned. Debates raged over the effectiveness of inoculations, and whether the vaccinations were rushed into use. Vaccination rates became somewhat stagnant, and by June, the delta variant had arrived in Southern Indiana.
Cases again surged, though unlike 2020, most businesses remained open. But as schools returned to in-person instruction, hundreds of cases and exposures were reported locally. School board meetings were packed with parents arguing for and against mask mandates, with most systems adopted a policy to adapt restrictions to local positivity rates.
As autumn arrived, cases began to fall. Vaccinations were opened to younger age groups, and booster shots were made available for adults.
But the virus has been defined by swings, both up and down, and December brought another wave in the wrong direction. Omicron combined with delta and cases numbers climbed. As 2022 nears, medical workers and health officials are concerned about hospital capacity and the continued spread of the virus.
As of Dec. 26, 298 people in Clark County and 236 in Floyd County had died from COVID-19.
OTHER TOP LOCAL STORIES OF 2021
Greater Clark faces tough choices
The Greater Clark School Board voted in January to close two schools as part of $5.5 million in budget cuts. Bridgepoint Elementary and Corden Porter were closed as a result of the vote, which was backed by the school system's administration. Officials blamed the issue on years of deficit spending.
Near the end of the year, the board voted to combine four elementary schools into two as part of a five-year facility plan.
New Albany moves into to new city hall
The move was delayed by several months, but the bulk of New Albany's government offices were moved into a new city hall in September.
The new digs were part of a major reconstruction of the former Reisz Furniture building along East Main Street in downtown New Albany.
Floyd County eying new locations, Clark County decides on River Ridge
New Albany had shared space with Floyd County government for decades inside the City-County Building. As the city prepared to move out, the county in partnership with the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority began to consider its own future in terms of property.
Options discussed include revamping the North Annex on Grant Line Road for some offices in conjunction with transitioning the City-County Building into a justice center.
After giving general consensus to move forward with the site in late 2020, the Clark County Commissioners and Clark County Council approved financial measures in 2021 to fund the county government's new headquarters in the River Ridge Commerce Center's office park. Clark County is on pace to move many of its offices to the new location in 2022 with the Court Avenue building to be converted into a justice center for courts.
Clark County will share space in its new building with the River Ridge Development Authority.
New Albany officer arrested, others quit
Former New Albany Police Officer Adam N. Schneider pleaded guilty in Floyd County to misconduct charges in December, avoiding jail time in exchange for agreeing to resign from the police department.
Schneider faced charges in Floyd County and Clark County after he was arrested in July. He was charged with two counts of voyeurism in Clark County stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred in 2019 and June 2021.
In Floyd County, Schneider was charged with felonies for obstruction of justice and official misconduct. He was accused of having a sexual relationship with an informant and planting evidence on a suspect.
Schneider was suspended from the NAPD in July. Around the same time, three other NAPD officers were placed on administrative leave. They subsequently resigned from the department before any disciplinary action was announced.
The City of New Albany made a cursory response to open records request from the News and Tribune about Schneider and the three officers who resigned, but declined to comment on whether the resignations were related to the criminal case.
As of Dec. 29, the case against Schneider in Clark County remained open with a hearing scheduled for June 2022.
READI, ARP bolster Southern Indiana
Though most of Indiana's congressional delegation voted against the federal relief package, Southern Indiana local governments garnered millions of dollars in funding in 2021 through the American Rescue Plan.
The money is to be dispersed through 2022, though local governments already designated for use a bulk of the funds in 2021.
Additionally, as part of a regional collaboration, Our Southern Indiana was awarded $50 million through the Indiana Regional Development Initiative's READI grant program. The funds are intended to spur population growth and connectivity in Floyd, Clark, Scott, Jefferson and Washington counties.
Most viewed stories on News and Tribune website in 2021
1. Former Clark County jail inmate talks ’60 Days In’ (29,799 page views)
2. New Albany council member arrested on OWI charges (20,501 page views)
3. Coroner identifies Clark County teen shot (17,298)
4. Man held without bond in Clarksville murder, arson (15,261)
5. New Albany Chick-Fil-A parking/drive-thru issues (14,211)
6. Scary or Sacred? The witches castle in Utica has two conflicting stories (12,948)
7. May COLUMN: Biblical passages address the beginning of the end (12,871)
8. Healing our land starts with God healing our hearts (12,780)
9. Seven Clarksville seniors won’t walk at graduation after water fight (12,573)
10. Local doctors to start new concierge service in Floyds Knobs (10,374)
11. Boomtown Creamery opens in downtown New Albany (10,207)
12. Floyd County property owner in dispute with homeowners’ association (10,142)
13. New evidence to be filed against New Albany cop (9,493)
14. Man charged with bestiality (9,104)
15. Man charged with friend’s fatal shooting in New Albany (9,011)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.