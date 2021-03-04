NEW ALBANY — Described as a towering figure for both his appearance and personality, well-known Southern Indiana attorney Stephen Beardsley died Tuesday at the age of 75.
Though he was a New England native, Beardsley called New Albany home for decades. Peers called him a charming man with a quick wit, a reassuring smile and a propensity for bettering his community.
“He was brilliant and the thing that was always amazing was that he was so not like Southern Indiana, and was so successful at his craft in a place where he was like this person that dropped in out of a Dickens’ novel,” said Jeffersonville attorney Larry Wilder.
“And the people here loved it. The juries loved him and it was such an amazing thing to watch.”
Beardsley was raised in Connecticut, but he graduated from Hanover College before attending Boston University Law School where he earned a degree in 1971.
Beardsley returned to Southern Indiana to practice law and was elected Floyd County Prosecutor in 1978. He was the Democratic nominee for Indiana Secretary of State in 1982.
His campaign slogan was “Best Hat in the Ring,” and he was known for his signature fedoras.
Floyd Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody said Beardsley’s outwardly appearance was sharp, but added that his heart was soft for those in need.
Cody said Beardsley was “the people’s lawyer.”
“I can say many, many good things about Stephen, but I’m going to confine them to the fact that he went out of his way to defend people in criminal cases, or help them in civil cases, when they didn’t have the money to fully pay him for his services,” Cody said.
And once a case was brought before a jury, Beardsley’s captivating style was on full display.
“He was truly at his best in front of a jury,” Cody said. “He could relate himself and his clients to a jury.”
Wilder said he would go out of his way to watch Beardsley give his opening or closing remarks, because he was so gifted with his speech and his ability to win a jury regardless of how it was comprised.
Beardsley would also send courtroom spectators searching for a dictionary to define the words that seemed to so naturally flow from his lips.
Former Floyd County Clerk Christi Eurton met Beardsley in 1997.
“He’s just a person that walks into a room and he stands out,” she said. “He’s got that tall, lanky figure. And then it’s the hair, it’s the hat, and once you hear him speaking, once you actually get to hear him talk, he just mesmerizes you.”
She initially though Beardsley was making up some of the words he used, but gathering the courage to approach and ask, she said he provided definitions for each one.
And he had a great sense of humor coupled with some tendencies that furthered his larger-than-life persona, Eurton continued.
Beardsley was notoriously late to court proceedings. Eurton said he would sometimes park his car halfway on the curb, likely due to the fact he was running late for court, and people would come inside the City-County Building and declare that a reckless driver must be on the loose.
“We didn’t even have to look outside. We’re like ‘Nope, that’s just Stephen Beardsley,’” Eurton said.
Eurton has spent the past few years working for Clark Circuit Judge Brad Jacobs. She said Jacobs immediately assigned her to Beardsley, since they’re both from Floyd County, so that she could make sure he showed up on time to proceedings.
Beardsley continued his work through the pandemic, though Eurton said it took a mammoth effort to persuade him to use Zoom for hearings instead of showing up to the courthouse. His death creates a sizable void in the fabric of Southern Indiana, Eurton said.
“He was a very well-respected man,” she said.
Beardsley was also hailed as a preservationist. Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey noted Beardsley’s affinity for saving structures.
“Stephen had a fondness for New Albany’s downtown and historic buildings and was a founder in the Main Street Preservation Association,” Dickey said. “He eventually owned and restored several historical structures in the area, including the Lapping Home, the Depauw-Barth House and Hannegan Hall.”
Dickey said Beardsley was a fixture in the Floyd County courthouse, and a person who was admired for his good nature throughout Southern Indiana.
“A loyal Democrat, a dutiful attorney and a committed community member, Stephen worked to make New Albany and Floyd County a better place,” he said.
Beardsley is survived by his wife, Rebecca, six children and several grandchildren. His visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home in Jeffersonville. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. There will be an attendance limit of 50 people for the service.
