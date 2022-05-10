SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Kentucky-based program that helps prisoners prepare for their release through mentorship is hoping to more fully expand into Indiana to provide its services.
The Prisoner’s Hope works in all 14 of Kentucky’s prisons and helps prisoners in several states, including Indiana.
The nonprofit’s assistant director, Selena Coomer, said they are now working with 146 mentees, or people who are incarcerated, and have 85 mentors that correspond with them through letters.
The Prisoner’s Hope typically begins working with prisoners in the two-year period before they are released. It is required for the program participants to obtain their GED, complete moral reconation therapy and complete a two-year vocational class in anything that will help them build themselves.
Coomer said that being released from prison is not so much an event as it is a process. Through The Prisoner’s Hope, Coomer said they help the mentees find housing, get a job and provide them with items necessary to be successful.
“[When] that person is released, we meet them at the door with everything they need to be set up for success,” she said.
“So we pick them up, we take them for their first meal, we get them a phone, clothing, food, bus pass, obtain housing for them, resume building, get them a job.”
Many of the items are donated to the organization and they are stored in a warehouse attached to the office.
The goal of the program is to change the trajectory of lives, Coomer said. She said that since they opened in 2012, they have a 70% success rate, meaning the former prisoners do not reoffend, stay connected in their communities and with their families and have a career.
While Coomer said they are known in most of Kentucky’s jails and prisons that are willing to work with the group, it is not that way with Indiana since it is a new state to the organization.
“[We are] meeting with leaders of Indiana and just seeing how we can get involved, what the needs are and what that looks like and what partnerships would look like,” she said.
Coomer said the group has a lot of partnerships and physical resources in Kentucky, so they are working to build resources and support in Indiana.
It is about getting through barriers as they try to get more involved with Indiana inmates, Coomer said.
“What we’re doing can be replicated anywhere if we had enough manpower to do it,” she said.
Coomer said the program typically gets connected with the mentees through people seeking support for their incarcerated family members.
Looking at mentorship with the group, Coomer said that mentors are not just people who have experience with the prison system, anyone is eligible to be a mentor.
The mentors and mentees are connected through the group’s volunteer case manager, and the individuals correspond through letters.
“That person walks alongside of them the whole time they’re incarcerated,” Coomer said of the mentor.
Once the mentee is released from prison, Coomer said they meet with their mentor weekly face to face.
Because The Prisoner’s Hope is a faith-based organization, Coomer said that many of the mentor volunteers are religious individuals.
Everyone who volunteers as a mentor goes through annual training and ongoing monthly training.
Religion is a fundamental part of the program as founder Darryll Davis spent his 22 years in prison connecting with and helping others in prison find God.
The nonprofit obtains funds through grants, donors and fundraisers to provide their services at no charge to the mentees and families.
The group’s third annual Fairways of Hope Golf Scramble will take place Monday, May 16 in Sellersburg. All of the funds will help support The Prisoner’s Hope. More information about the golf scramble can be found at fairways-of-hope-scramble.perfectgolfevent.com.
The prizes for the golf scramble include a seven-day vacation, VIP event tickets for closest to pin on all par threes and long drive as well as cash prizes for first and second place teams.
The Prisoner’s Hope is also hosting a concert this summer and their annual Breakfast for Hope in the winter, as well as participating in Give for Good Louisville.
Another fundraising initiative the organization has implemented is the selling of coffee. Fante’s Coffee House, based in Louisville, roasts its own coffee and formulated a special blend called “Grounds for Hope” for The Prisoner’s Hope to sell.
