JEFFERSONVILLE — Three officers who responded to the Jeffersonville home of Tammy Jo Blanton on Sept. 11, 2014, testified Monday morning on the second day of the trial for the man accused of her murder.
Joseph Oberhansley, 39, was arrested that morning at the home after Blanton was found mutilated in the bathtub. He was ultimately charged with the murder and rape of his ex-girlfriend, and with burglary.
Officers Connie Viers, Mark Lovan and Garry Pavey were among the first officers to respond around 10 a.m. that day, on a welfare check at Blanton's home after she failed to arrive at work.
The officers testified that when they knocked, Oberhansley answered, standing about three or four feet back from the screen door; he eventually went outside onto the porch at police request.
Police say the defendant identified himself, but said he didn't know where Blanton was. He said the black SUV parked in the driveway was his; officers said a VIN check returned it to the victim. They testified that Oberhansley had blood on one knuckle, and a brass knuckles type knife with blood on it was found in his pocket.
The officers say Oberhansley was resistant to being patted down and later handcuffed, but Pavey said he never got the feeling the defendant was going to try to run away.
Viers went inside to check the home, calling out for Blanton and doing a room-by-room search. In the living room, she saw a pink phone. She noted blood on the light switches and a tarp on the ground with various tools laid out. The back door appeared to be kicked in; she said it was broken at the frame with the deadbolt still locked.
The bathroom was dark, but Viers said there was enough light to see "blood everywhere," she testified. She saw in the bathtub what she described as a "bloody mound" but did not approach, and went outside to report her findings.
Pavey and several other officers then entered the house. In the bathroom, he noted blood on the walls, blood on the shower curtain, part of which was covering the bathtub. When he lifted it up, he found a clearly deceased woman with part of her skull missing. He covered the woman's body and contacted the Jeffersonville police detective division.
First on the stand Monday was Tessa Shepherd, a coworker of Blanton who said the victim had confided in her about abuse by the defendant. Shepherd said Blanton had told her the weekend before her death that Oberhansley had held her at the home and repeatedly raped her, after the two had gone to Blanton's company picnic at Kentucky Kingdom.
Shepherd testified that Blanton had called her that Sunday as a diversion, so she could pack some clothes, although Shepherd said she didn't know that until later and didn't detect anything in Blanton's voice to indicate she had undergone abuse over the weekend.
Blanton stayed Monday and Tuesday at another friend's home. On Tuesday, Shepherd said Oberhansley showed up at their workplace. It was the first time Shepherd had seen him in person, but said she recognized his voice from hearing it in the background when she talked to her friend on the phone.
She said Blanton hadn't seen Oberhansley arrive on their floor and when he tapped her on the shoulder, "It looked like the life went out of her body," Shepherd said. "She went completely white."
Blanton and Oberhansley talked briefly in another area before a member of management asked him to leave.
The witness said she talked to her friend between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the night before she was found dead, after Blanton had her locks changed at her home and gone back to the residence. She said Oberhansley had come to get some of his things, but she hadn't let him in the house.
She said she called Blanton's cell phone the next morning after she failed to arrive at work, but no one answered, so she called the same number using her desk phone instead of her cell. This time a man answered, saying he was Blanton's brother and that she was at her father's house. She called again; this time the man said she had the wrong number. Shepherd believed it was Oberhansley's voice.
On cross-examination, defense attorney Bart Betteau asked Shepherd about the rape allegation. Shepherd said she hadn't seen any bruises or other obvious marks on her friend that Monday, but that Blanton had told her the sex was forced on her all weekend, and that "she went along with it to keep the peace."
Outside the jury's presence, Betteau said the rape allegation had been mischaracterized and asked the judge to admonish the jury to not consider it as part of the evidence. He also informally asked for a mistrial, never making a formal motion. Judge Vicki Carmichael ruled the testimony admissible.
Court resumed just after 1:30 p.m. following a break for lunch.
