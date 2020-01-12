JEFFERSONVILLE — A little over a year after opening, a New Albany co-working space is preparing to expand in Southern Indiana.
The Root, located at 110 E. Market St. in downtown New Albany, is adding a new branch in downtown Jeffersonville with the nine private offices at 360 Spring St. The business is partnering with Mediaura founder and CEO Andrew Aebersold, who runs his digital marketing and advertising agency on the building's first floor, to open the workspace
The space includes two meeting rooms — including a board room — that will be available to members of the private offices. The Root's office space, located on the building's upper floor, will also feature mailboxes, a break area and other amenities. The office space is still under construction, and it is expected to open in February.
Members using the Jeffersonville location will also have some sort of dual access to the New Albany space, according to Brigid Morrissey, co-founder of The Root. Like those at the New Albany location, they will be members of The Root, and they will be able to access the other spot's meeting rooms and events.
"We just want anybody in here to have the access to the most resources, especially with what downtown Jeffersonville has to offer," she said. "We're really looking forward to exploring downtown Jeff and getting to know our neighbors and seeing how we can make an impact here."
The Root in New Albany has filled all of its private offices — the businesses are "all over the board," Morrissey said, and the offices are occupied by lawyers, engineers, marketing companies, copywriters and a variety of startups. The original location also features an open space where individuals can "co-work" and use various amenities, while the new location is primarily private suites.
"We did feel like this was a natural next step," she said. "We love New Albany, and we're so happy that is our home base, but we're ready to keep connecting the region, and we feel like opening another location in Southern Indiana is one of the ways to do that."
Morrissey said she wants The Root to serve as a "connector" in Southern Indiana's startup and small business community.
"We really want to break down barriers, and if we can't directly help somebody, we would like to point them in the direction they need to go," she said. "I think that expanding our footprint will break down some of the barriers to entry, and we are hoping that our actions can make a positive impact on every community. We are all about collaboration, not competition, and our vision is showing the business community what love looks like."
Aebersold said The Root's new branch will add to the "energy and excitement" of the downtown Jeffersonville space. His agency has not been using all of the space in his building, and he looks forward to seeing a new vision for it.
"It's a very large space, and we set aside this area for future expansion and possibly to have a tenant, and I'm excited that instead of it being just another business that moves in there, it can be a co-working type of space," he said. "The hope for me is that we can get people who can offer complementary or supplementary services kind of in the creative world that we work in, and we might be able to leverage them for some projects that we have and vice versa."
