Funeral services for Clifton Howard Sneed, 83, of Sellersburg, Indiana, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy in Jeffersonville, with burial to follow in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3-8 p.m. and 9-11 …