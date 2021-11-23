The holiday season is upon us. Here is a look at what we know is ahead in the area. If you know of additional happenings, email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
Light Up Charlestown
The return of the Charlestown Express and the debut of the Winter Holiday Market highlight a jam-packed Christmas season that is fast approaching.
To kick off the holidays, Light Up Charlestown takes place Friday, Nov. 26 at Greenway Park, starting at 6:30 p.m. Gather for sounds of holiday music and the flipping of the light switch at 7 p.m. From that moment forward, the City of Charlestown will glow with lights at Greenway Park, the City Square and the Family Activities Park.
GREENWAY PARK: The City’s central park will glow with Hallmark-card-worthy lights, including from the 55-foot tree. Visitors can enjoy a stroll through the paved park. Horse-drawn carriage rides return this year, taking place Dec. 17 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., giving riders an intimate tour of Greenway Park and the City Square. No reservation is needed and cost is $10 per rider ages 2 and older. Tickets (cash only) are sold at the Greenway Park concession stand.
FAMILY ACTIVITIES PARK: Debuting this season is a Winter Holiday Market featuring vendors selling holiday décor, gift items, hand-made crafts and more. The Family Activities Park, at 1000 Park Street, across from Charlestown High School, will be open Thursday through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition to the market, returning for 2021 are rides on The Charlestown Express and an opportunity to play mini-golf in a festive environment. Train rides and mini-golf are $5 per person, ages 2 and older. Tickets are sold on site at the admission window. Santa visits are free, as are kids’ activities hosted by the Charlestown Parks Dept. Santa will be at the park Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during park hours. The concession stand will be open, selling snacks including seasonal favorites, hot chocolate and hot apple cider. The park will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CITY SQUARE: The animated lights show at the Charlestown City Square takes place nightly until Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Some nights will feature appearances by favorite Christmas characters.
For more information: https://www.Facebook.com/Charlestowns-Christmas-City or call 812-256-3422.
Schimpff’s Confectionery making ribbon candy
Friday, Nov. 26, watch Warren and Jill Schimpff and staff make ribbon candy for the holiday season, using the same copper kettle and roll molds that founder Gustav Schimpff used in 1891.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Friday (ribbon candy)
Schimpff’s Confectionery & Candy Museum is at 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville. The event is free. More information call 812-283-8367 (www.schimpffs.com)
Christmas Bazaar
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, at 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a Christmas Bazaar, Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post. Area vendors will showcase their favorite selections of holiday gifts.
The auxiliary will sponsor a bake sale table with desserts, the auxiliary cookbooks and many hand-crafted items by members.
For more information call Monica Everage, 812-987-4554.
Light Up Jeffersonville
Small Business Saturday will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 27 offering great deals with the small businesses of Downtown Jeffersonville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can get breakfast in Downtown Jeffersonville before you shop or get lunch to give you a boost for your shopping, then stay for the Holiday Parade at 6 p.m. and Light Up Jeffersonville in Warder Park at 7 p.m.
The Holiday Light Up Parade will make its way up Spring Street from Riverside Drive to 7th Street. More than 30 businesses and organizations are participating in the parade this year. After the parade, the crown will gather back at Warder Park where Mayor Mike Moore will flip the switch for the big reveal of the park’s light display.
The North Pole party will begin at 4 p.m. in Warder Park, featuring games, music, food and treat vendors and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Dancesation Studio will provide holiday entertainment.
Shop and dine in Downtown Jeffersonville that day and then stay for the parade and festivities.
Schimpff’s Confectionery making candy canes
Watch Warren and Jill Schimpff and staff on Saturday make candy canes for the holiday season, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Schimpff’s Confectionery & Candy Museum is at 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville. The event is free.
Light Up New AlbanyThe City of New Albany invites the public to Light Up New Albany, at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27 at Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany.
Join the kickoff of the holiday season and experience the magic in downtown New Albany. Entertainment will be provided by the Derby City Drum Corp, New Albany High School Theatre Department and up-and-coming star Ella Unruh. Crafts, cookies, face-painting and hot cocoa can also be enjoyed. After the tree lighting, stick around to meet Santa.
Voices of Kentuckiana
Voices of Kentuckiana, is returning to in-person performances this December with a series of outdoor concerts. The first concert will be at the Pavilion at Big Four Station in Downtown Jeffersonville on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The concert will be an opportunity to celebrate the season with joyful music and shared stories in a wintery setting. Come join them as they melt your winter’s heart and get you in the mood for some festive fa-la-las!
Christmas Cookie Stroll
Christmas Cookie Stroll, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 in downtown Jeffersonville. You can explore Downtown Jeffersonville’s shops and restaurants as you collect a delicious cookie from participating businesses. Tickets are $10 per person (plus a canned good that will be donated to the Center for Lay Ministries).
There are only 350 tickets available for this event. On the day of the event bring your ticket (and your canned good) to registration at Jeffersonville Main Street’s office at 401 Pearl Street (corner of Pearl and Maple) to receive your event map and bag. Registration closes at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville or online at www.JeffMainStreet.org
Auxiliary Craft Bazaar
The American Legion Auxiliary from Sellersburg Post 204 will host a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Annual Holiday BazaarClark County Casting and Conservation Club Women’s Auxiliary, 10th annual Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The event will be at the Clark County Casting and Conservation Club, 6400 Conservation Lane, Jeffersonville.
Light Up Georgetown
Destination Georgetown will sponsor Light Up Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 IN-64, Georgetown.
Christmas Tea
Scribner House, 110 E. Main St., New Albany, will host a Christmas Tea, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5. Tea and refreshments will be served. The event is free.
Breakfast
with SantaPancake breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 IN-64, Georgetown.
Celebrate at Padgett Museum
Celebrate the holiday season at the Padgett Museum, 509 West Market St., New Albany, Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the last day highlighting the temporary exhibit, New Albany’s White House Department Store. This will also be the last Saturday the museum is open for the holiday season. Admission is free.
Treats With Santa
The Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor Treats with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit with Santa and enjoy the holiday season. Each child will receive a small gift from Santa and holiday cookies will be available for those wanting a sweet treat.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade. Santa enjoyed coming to town so much last year, he’s decided to make this parade an annual event.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Kids Christmas PartySellersburg American Legion Post 302 will sponsor a kids’ Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 18 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.