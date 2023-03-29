NEW ALBANY — Tuesday Evening, the Floyd County Historical Society met at New Albany City Hall for a program featuring the story of the building’s renovation. The event’s guest speakers were Scott Wood, the director of the New Albany plan commission and Clayton Pace, the senior vice president and head of construction for the Denton Floyd Real Estate Group.
The meeting took place in the Council Chambers Room on the first floor, and participants couldn’t help by notice the newness of everything and overall quality of the facility.
An approximate total cost of the project was $8 million, and it took over two years to complete. Effects of COVID-19 also complicated things and delayed the process. However, everyone involved was pleased with the final results when the new city hall building opened in September 2021.
Because the old building was originally constructed on top of dirt, there was no sound foundation. However, a large proponent of the structural soundness lies within the new building’s sturdy walls.
After the meeting was called to order, Vic Megenity took the podium. Before he introduced the speakers, he said the following about the president of the Floyd County Historical Society.
“This building would not have lasted much longer if it weren’t for David Barksdale and his persistence…Now this building will stand for many, many more years and cannot be demolished anything short of an act of God,” Megenity said.
After the speakers were introduced, Wood took the podium and began talking about his educational background, how he came to New Albany, and his sudden interest in his new city. Despite the culture shock that came with moving to a new area, Wood wanted to find a job.
“When I first came to New Albany, I noticed there was not much activity in the downtown area...I wanted to change that and make it a place where residents would be proud to live and others would love to visit," he said.
Pace of the Denton Floyd Real Estate Group then took the podium and also acknowledged Barksdale and how much the latter was committed to preserving the landmark building. Barksdale was a member of the city council when it narrowly approved the city hall project.
A majority of city officials were on board with the renovation, so the Denton Floyd Real Estate Group purchased the property from Schmidt Furniture and began the renovations once they had obtained full permission.
“This building was collapsing on itself and was going to fall any day now. We knew we had to stabilize it,” Pace said.
To illustrate his point, Pace then showed participants pictures of the formerly dilapidated building’s disrepair.
During the slideshow, Pace explained the chronological process of the renovations as they took place. He immediately knew they would have to undergo a lot of work, especially in the basement area.
“We had to dig out the basement, which was extremely dangerous. When any weather siren sounded, we had to evacuate the building,” Pace said.
Weather conditions such as wind and rain hindered the progress, especially when the crew were working on the windows.
“Again, we had to stabilize the building before we started to put it back together again,” Pace recalled.
Though it was difficult and costly, the renovators matched the original design as much as they could to keep the historical authenticity of the building.
Once the lecture portion of the program was completed, the presentations held a brief Q&A session.
Immediately after, participants were treated to a walking tour of the first and third floors of the building.
On the first floor adjacent to the Council Chambers Room, the right wall contains a timeline accompanied with dates and photographs concerning the history of New Albany.
Farther down the hallway was a brief history of the Reisz Furniture Building, which was built in 1852 and was once a separate structure right next to the city hall.
On the third floor is the Mayor’s Office Suite. Inside are the Reception Room, the Conference Room, and the Mayor’s Office. The windows of the Mayor’s Office offer a great view of the river and the Sherman Minton Bridge. There is even a telescope into which people can look to see the bridge and the river a little closer up.
It was a large and costly project, but the New Albany city officials and everyone involved was pleased with the reconstruction of a building which many didn’t want to see demolished.
