Sierra Headrick, life enrichment director at The Villages of Historic Silvercrest, recognizes resident Paul Endris at a Wednesday Veterans Day parade. Endris is a Navy veteran who served in both World War II and the Korean War.
Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune
NEW ALBANY — The Villages at Historic Silvercrest recognized the service of veterans in a Wednesday parade outside the facility.
Both residents and staff gathered to watch as a color guard and local emergency responders passed by the entrance of the assisted living facility, located on Silvercrest Drive in New Albany.
A number of residents of the facility were recognized for their military service at Wednesday's event, including several who served in World War II and the Korean War.
A JROTC guard from Floyd Central High School marches Wednesday in a Veterans Day parade at The Villages of Historic Silvercrest in New Albany.
Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune
Residents of The Villages at Historic Silvercrest watch as a parade passes by in honor of Veterans Day. The parade honored a number of veterans who reside at the assisted living facility.
Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune
Sierra Headrick of The Villages at Historic Silvercrest applauds veterans Richard Kraft and Robert Pullen at Wednesday's parade.
Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.