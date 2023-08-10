NEW ALBANY — Tahj Mullins is known as the "Wizard of Art," a moniker that reflects his career as an artist and his imaginative outlook on life.
The New Albany artist is an illustrator, graphic designer, cartoonist, musician and entrepreneur. In the past few years, he has written and illustrated a series of children's books featuring the adventures of a blue moose named Azul, which started with his 2020 book “There’s A Moose On The Loose.”
His work ranges from logo designs to cartoons, and he is constantly dreaming up and working on new creative endeavors.
As a Black artist, Mullins hopes that kids of color will be inspired when they see him pursuing a career that he loves.
“You don’t always get to see people who look like us doing things that we want to do or are interested in,” Mullins said. “ And we’re not always lucky enough to be in a position where a person that is older than us that might look like us… can come and be like, hey, I do this, let me show you how to do this, and it would be believable.”
"You can be a guy who looks like me – same skin color, lighter or darker, male, female whatever – and still be a big kid and still wake up every day and live to create," Mullins said.
He wants kids of color to know that "you can be as weird as you want to be, and everything will still be OK."
"It doesn't matter what you look like or where you're coming from in life -- do what you want to do," Mullins said.
He was about 8 years old when he realized that he wanted to become an artist.
"Between my grandmother's and my great-grandma's, there was a train track dividing both houses, and a train would come by all the time in New Albany, and there would be graffiti on the train," he said. "So that's kind of when I got my start, and I feel like ever since then I've been drawing."
His first business venture was a clothing line called ADHDope, which he is in the process of relaunching. The line is inspired by his experience with ADHD and the type of sketches he creates when he zones out.
He has pursued both music and visual arts in his career. He designed album covers and logos for musicians, which was a major catalyst for his career as an artist. While living in Bloomington, he started branching off to begin more visual art projects, and he moved back to New Albany in 2020.
He released the series of children's books about Azul's adventures based off a character he first imagined in 2019. He connected with the community as he sold books at local businesses, performed readings and signed copies.
Mullins is in the process of creating a comic book called “Paranoid Floyd” about a plumber who gets involved in paranormal adventures with his niece.
His main focus is his work as an illustrator and storyteller, and his “ultimate goal” is to create an “American fairytale” in the vein of “The Wizard of Oz" and other classics.
He said it's not a "clear pathway with art," and although people may get discouraged, "that doesn't mean you're not meant to do it."
"I'm here to tell you that if you stick to it, and you stay true to yourself and be like, 'Hey, I'm meant to draw, I'm meant to tell stories, I'm meant to be nerdy and wear these bright colors – it will come," Mullins said. "Your success is not going to come how you think it is, but as long as you're consistent and keep something to look forward to, I feel like you will always be, quote on quote, successful."
He feels that art is his purpose.
"I feel like I have to live in my work, so to be an artist to me really means living in your work and living the creative life," Mullins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.